Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Ajax vs Benfica. UEFA Champions League First Knockout Round.

Amsterdam ArenA.

Ajax 0

    Benfica 0

      2-2

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

      free_kick_won icon

      Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Jurriën Timber (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a set piece situation.

      free_kick_won icon

      Antony (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Éverton (Benfica).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

      free_kick_won icon

      Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Adel Taarabt (Benfica).

      corner icon

      Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

      corner icon

      Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Éverton.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

      free_kick_won icon

      Antony (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

      free_kick_won icon

      Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Darwin Núñez (Benfica).

      offside icon

      Offside, Ajax. Ryan Gravenberch tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

      offside icon

      Offside, Benfica. Alejandro Grimaldo tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).

      free_kick_won icon

      Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      offside icon

      Offside, Ajax. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

      offside icon

      Offside, Benfica. Odysseas Vlachodimos tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).

      free_kick_won icon

      Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Antony (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.