37' Foul by Edson Álvarez (Ajax).

37' Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

36' Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Odysseas Vlachodimos.

36' Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.

35' Attempt saved. Antony (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

32' Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

30' Attempt missed. Jurriën Timber (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a set piece situation.

29' Antony (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

29' Foul by Éverton (Benfica).

27' Attempt blocked. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisandro Martínez.

26' Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

25' Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Jan Vertonghen.

23' Dusan Tadic (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Adel Taarabt (Benfica).

22' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

22' Attempt missed. Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross following a corner.

22' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Lisandro Martínez.

21' Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

19' Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross following a corner.

18' Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Éverton.

17' Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

16' Antony (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

16' Foul by Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica).

13' Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

13' Foul by Darwin Núñez (Benfica).

12' Offside, Ajax. Ryan Gravenberch tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

10' Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Berghuis with a cross following a corner.

9' Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

8' Offside, Benfica. Alejandro Grimaldo tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.

8' Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).

8' Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

7' Offside, Ajax. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Dusan Tadic is caught offside.

6' Offside, Benfica. Odysseas Vlachodimos tries a through ball, but Darwin Núñez is caught offside.

4' Foul by Daley Blind (Ajax).

4' Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.

2' Attempt missed. Antony (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Tadic with a cross.

2' Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Julian Weigl.

First Half begins.