Andorra U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group One.

Andorra U21 vs England U21. European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Group One.

Estadi Nacional d'Andorra.

Andorra U21 0

    England U21 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 0.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Hand ball by Conor Gallagher (England U21).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

      free_kick_won icon

      Conor Gallagher (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Pau Babot (Andorra U21).

      free_kick_won icon

      Tommy Doyle (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Eric De las Heras (Andorra U21).

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21).

      free_kick_won icon

      Izan Fernández (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_won icon

      Cole Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Joan Bellido (Andorra U21).

      free_kick_won icon

      Rhian Brewster (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Pau Babot (Andorra U21).

      corner icon

      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Ion Rodríguez.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. James Garner (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

      free_kick_won icon

      Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Izan Fernández (Andorra U21).

      corner icon

      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Marc Rodrigues.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cole Palmer with a cross.

      corner icon

      Corner, England U21. Conceded by Joan Bellido.

      yellow_card icon

      Rhian Brewster (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Rhian Brewster (England U21).

      free_kick_won icon

      Alex Alonso (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      offside icon

      Offside, Andorra U21. Brian Pubill tries a through ball, but Alex Alonso is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tommy Doyle (England U21).

      free_kick_won icon

      Izan Fernández (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      free_kick_won icon

      Luke Thomas (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Albert Rosas (Andorra U21).

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      free_kick_won icon

      James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Pau Babot (Andorra U21).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentino Livramento.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Alex Alonso (Andorra U21).

      free_kick_won icon

      Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.