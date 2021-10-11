45'+2' First Half ends, Andorra U21 0, England U21 0.

44' Hand ball by Conor Gallagher (England U21).

41' Attempt missed. Conor Gallagher (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

39' Conor Gallagher (England U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

39' Foul by Pau Babot (Andorra U21).

39' Tommy Doyle (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Foul by Eric De las Heras (Andorra U21).

34' Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21).

34' Izan Fernández (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

33' Cole Palmer (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Foul by Joan Bellido (Andorra U21).

31' Rhian Brewster (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

31' Foul by Pau Babot (Andorra U21).

28' Corner, England U21. Conceded by Ion Rodríguez.

28' Attempt saved. James Garner (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cole Palmer.

22' Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Foul by Izan Fernández (Andorra U21).

21' Corner, England U21. Conceded by Marc Rodrigues.

21' Attempt saved. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (England U21) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cole Palmer with a cross.

20' Corner, England U21. Conceded by Joan Bellido.

19' Rhian Brewster (England U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

19' Foul by Rhian Brewster (England U21).

19' Alex Alonso (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

16' Offside, Andorra U21. Brian Pubill tries a through ball, but Alex Alonso is caught offside.

15' Foul by Tommy Doyle (England U21).

15' Izan Fernández (Andorra U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

8' Luke Thomas (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8' Foul by Albert Rosas (Andorra U21).

7' Attempt blocked. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

6' James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6' Foul by Pau Babot (Andorra U21).

5' Attempt saved. Cole Palmer (England U21) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valentino Livramento.

1' Foul by Alex Alonso (Andorra U21).

1' Emile Smith Rowe (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.