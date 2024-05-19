Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Kai Havertz's late goal clinches victory but Gunners finish runners-up behind Man City

Arsenal finished the season as runners-up to Manchester City despite Kai Havertz's late goal clinching a 2-1 win over Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz's close-range finish survived a lengthy VAR check for handball after Takehiro Tomiyasu had cancelled out Idrissa Gueye's deflected free-kick in the first half.

The 89th-minute strike ensured a winning end to the campaign for Arsenal but they needed a City slip-up against West Ham to claim the title and it did not come, with Pep Guardiola's side winning 3-1.

The Gunners finish the campaign on 89 points, their second-highest total in Premier League history, but with a two-point gap to City. Everton, meanwhile, finish 15th.

How Arsenal ended with a win

Arsenal started strongly amid a raucous atmosphere but the mood in the stadium quickly turned, as news of Phil Foden's goals at the Etihad Stadium began to filter through.

Team news Bukayo Saka missed out with a slight muscle injury for Arsenal, with Gabriel Martinelli drafted into the starting line-up.

Everton named an unchanged team from their win over Sheffield United, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin starting up front again.

The Gunners had early chances, with Tomiyasu heading wide and Jordan Pickford denying Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli, but Everton soon found a foothold, their opener arriving when Gueye's free-kick flew in off the head of Rice, wrong-footing David Raya.

Image: Idrissa Gueye celebrates with his team-mates after giving Everton the lead

Arsenal were not behind for long, however, as Tomiyasu produced a smart finish from Martin Odegaard's cut-back, and the equaliser was quickly followed by news of Mohammed Kudus' goal for West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, as the Emirates roared back to life.

Some fans appeared to be caught out by erroneous rumours of a West Ham equaliser goal soon after that, their celebrations soon cut short, and the mood was dampened again when Rodri added City's third goal at the Etihad after the break.

Image: Takehiro Tomiyasu fires in Arsenal's equaliser against Everton

Arsenal kept pushing for a second goal, though, and twice struck the crossbar, first through Havertz and then through substitute Emile Smith Rowe. Jurrien Timber, back from his ACL injury, was another second-half substitute.

As stoppage time drew closer, it appeared Arsenal would have to settle for a draw but the breakthrough finally arrived as Havertz tucked home a close-range finish from another Odegaard assist.

Referee Michael Oliver was sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR to check a possible Gabriel Jesus handball in the build-up but, to the frustration of the visitors, decided the goal should stand, clinching the win for Arsenal but not the title they were dreaming of.

