Arsenal 4-1 Leeds: Gabriel Jesus scores twice as Gunners restore eight-point lead at top of Premier League

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Arsenal beat Leeds 4-1 to restore their eight-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

With the pressure back on Arsenal after Manchester City's 4-1 win over Liverpool earlier in the day, the Gunners started nervously with Leeds having the better of the early chances at the Emirates Stadium.

However, it was the league leaders who took the lead as Jesus was caught by Luke Ayling inside the penalty area, and the Brazilian picked himself up off the floor to convert the resulting penalty.

Any nerves there were swiftly went away as Ben White doubled the advantage before Jesus grabbed his second of the game, but Rasmus Kristensen grabbed a late consolation for the visitors as Arsenal looked to close out the game.

However, Granit Xhaka's strike six minutes from time sealed all three points as the Gunners, who have now won seven successive league games, restored their eight-point advantage and kept intact their dreams of a first title since 2004 with nine games left to play.

Meanwhile, Leeds drop three places to 17th, just one place above the relegation places and level on points with 18th-placed Everton as their fight for Premier League survival continues.

How Arsenal restored their eight-point advantage...

In a near repeat of Philip Billing's nine second goal for Bournemouth at the Emirates last month, Leeds tested Arsenal straight from the kick-off. Confusion between Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko allowed Kirstensen to steal in. He powered a shot goalwards but luckily for the Gunners Aaron Ramsdale was up to the task, beating the ball to safety.

Leeds continued to create the better chances as Arsenal started nervously. Was the City result playing on their mind? There was a nervousness to Mikel Arteta's side as sloppy passing halted any momentum they tried to build.

Ramsdale was the busier of the two goalkeepers as he first denied Crysencio Summerville before keeping out Jack Harrison's strike at his near post. Leeds were asking plenty of questions of the league leaders.

Arsenal were flat and in search of a spark. Arteta talked of the chaos Jesus, who spurned a glorious opportunity earlier in the half when heading over Granit Xhaka's cross from close range, was causing in training after stepping up his return from injury, and it translated to the pitch.

He provided the momentum for Arsenal, bursting past one challenge before fainting to shoot and drawing Ayling into a challenge. The former Arsenal defender slid in, caught the Brazilian and referee Darren England pointed to the spot.

Jesus picked himself up off the floor to calmly waiting for Illan Meslier to dive before rolling the ball down the middle to make the Emirates a much happier place heading into the break.

The home fans were further lifted as the Gunners doubled their lead early in the second half as White charged in at the far post to turn home Martinelli's superb cross for his second of the season.

In contrast to the first half, Arsenal were dominating and Jesus soon scored his second of the afternoon to put Arsenal 3-0 up, converting a Leandro Trossard cross from close range.

Leeds did manage to pull a goal back with 15 minutes remaining as Kristensen's strike beat Ramsdale after taking a deflection off Zinchenko's back.

However, there was to be no miracle comeback to deny Arsenal with Xhaka rising to head home Martin Odegaard's cross to keep Arsenal's title hopes firmly on course.

Arsenal's next three matches in their pursuit of the Premier League title are live on Sky Sports. The Gunners now turn their attention to two difficult Super Sunday trips to Liverpool and West Ham, before hosting Southampton on Friday Night Football on April 21.

Liverpool

Arsenal Sunday 9th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Then Mikel Arteta's side face their potentially title-deciding match away at Manchester City on April 26, three days before they host Chelsea on Saturday Night Football.

Leeds' next three matches are all at Elland Road, starting with the visit of Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, kick-off at 7.45pm.

Javi Gracia's side then host Crystal Palace and Liverpool as they continue their pursuit towards survival.

