Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez hits stunner as Blues reach FA Cup fifth round

Enzo Fernandez scored a stunning free-kick as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1 in their FA Cup replay to reach the fifth round.

It was a game that flipped performance and form on its head. Aston Villa had thrashed Sheffield United at the weekend, while Chelsea had conceded four goals in each of their last two matches.

But the Blues dominated the first half against a lacklustre Villa, with Conor Gallagher (11) - scoring his first goal of the season - and Nicolas Jackson (21) seeing them into a 2-0 lead.

Fernandez's stunning 54th-minute free-kick was the pick of the goals though. Moussa Diaby's stoppage-time consolation made things nervy for the visitors, but Aston Villa were unable to complete an unlikely comeback.

When asked by ITV Sport if it was one of Chelsea's best performances of the season, Mauricio Pochettino replied: "I think so... it is one of the best or maybe the best of the season.

"It is a very good moment for us and I'm so happy with performance. The players were enjoying their football and that is what pleased me the most."

In his post-match press conference, Pochettino launched a staunch defence of his players after he was questioned about Fernandez's goal celebration.

He said: "We live in an era where it's easy to get abuse from the public - players are not robots. We need to understand we're playing football - of course, this situation makes us hungry - he showed why he was here - we had no doubts about him or [Moises]Caicedo etc.

"We have to create a good energy with our fans, players, club. The players need help from the fans, today the fans were fantastic.

"We're not Chelsea from the last 20 years - that's gone, we're different. We need to be consistent - we need to move, move on! I don't care if people aren't happy with my speech: I want to help our players, we don't care what people will say.

"We need time and trust - we can't compete with other teams in a few months - you need to fix too many things - need to observe, analyse and compete - with this team, another player, another player - we are building a project that might be two or-three years - it's so important how we translate the message."

Chelsea will now face Leeds at home in the fifth round, with ties set to be played during the week commencing February 26.

How Chelsea found their form

Image: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher scored his own fine goal at Villa Park

Despite a positive opening from Aston Villa, it was Chelsea who dominated the encounter and went ahead inside 11 minutes.

Jackson found the impressive Noni Madueke in the middle with his left-wing cross, with the latter pulling it back to Gallagher. It was then a delightful, curling effort from the midfielder into the top left corner.

Chelsea soon took a commanding 2-0 lead. Malo Gusto sent in a peach of a delivery for the waiting Jackson, who was unmarked as he nodded home past Emi Martinez.

Team news Aston Villa made one change from their win against Sheffield United. Matty Cash came in for the injured Ezri Konsa.

Chelsea made three changes from their defeat against Wolves. Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badiashile came in for Raheem Sterling, Christopher Nkunku and Thiago Silva.

Aston Villa's best chance came on the stroke of half-time. A Ben Chilwell foul throw gifted the hosts their own, which they took quickly. However, the opening came to nothing as John McGinn lashed an effort into the stands.

Ten minutes into the second half, Fernandez added Chelsea's third with a stunning free-kick. He won it after he was fouled by Youri Tielemans just outside the area, and curled a world-class effort through Martinez's outstretched hands.

Image: Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring for Chelsea in the first half

Aston Villa's performance did improve from then on - although it was a bit too little, too late. McGinn had a few openings, while Alex Moreno nodded wide, but they did score a late consolation through Diaby.

His shot through the area fizzed through legs before nestling into the net via the goalpost. But despite the nervy ending, it was not enough to force extra-time as Aston Villa exited the FA Cup.

Chilwell: We needed that reaction

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell to ITV Sport:

"It was exactly the reaction we wanted and needed. It wasn't about wanting a reaction. We needed it. Fair play to all of the boys.

"We wanted that pressure. We thrived off it. The confidence before the game in the changing room was the best I have seen it - the togetherness. We delivered on the pitch today.

"As a club, the players, manager, the staff, the fans everyone involved in the club. It wasn't just the manager. Everyone associated with the club needed that today."

Aston Villa's next game is at home to Manchester United in the Premier League, live on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Aston Villa

Manchester United Sunday 11th February 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Unai Emery's side then travel to Fulham on Saturday February 17; kick-off 3pm.

Chelsea's next outing is at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, live on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

Crystal Palace

Chelsea Monday 12th February 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

The Blues then head to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City on February 17, live on Saturday Night Football; kick-off 5.30pm.

Manchester City

Chelsea Saturday 17th February 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

