Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Unai Emery's side up to sixth after fourth straight win

Aston Villa's push for the European places continued with a 2-0 victory over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, who dropped into the bottom three.

After a drab opening half, the hosts needed just three minutes of the second to take the lead, Traore side-footing into the far corner after pouncing on Jonjo Shelvey's loose pass inside his own area.

The game was eventually made safe deep into stoppage time when Ollie Watkins contined his red-hot streak in front of goal, grabbing his ninth goal in 11 matches to seal all three points.

Victory sees Unai Emery's side, who are on a run of four straight league wins, move up to sixth as their dreams of securing European football for next season stay firmly on track.

Meanwhile, Forest are now without a win in nine league games as the pressure continues to build on Steve Cooper. He was backed in midweek by owner Evangelos Marinakis but a statement from the club warned "results and performances must improve immediately" as the threat of relegation looms large.

Defeat at Villa Park leaves Forest, who face Liverpool and Manchester United in their next league matches, in the relegation zone on goal difference with eight games left to play.

How Villa's march towards Europe continued and Forest's problems deepened...

Aston Villa would have been hoping for a fast start as they looked to continue their fine recent results, and in-form Watkins almost gave them the lead inside four minutes, but the striker dragged his strike wide of the far post.

It was to be Villa's best opening of the half as the hosts struggled to find any rhythm against a spirited Nottingham Forest side.

Both sides were disrupted by injuries as Leon Bailey was replaced by Traore for the hosts and Remo Freuler came on for Cheikhou Kouyate, and it was Cooper's side who looked the more threatening.

Brennan Johnson's cut-back found Morgan Gibbs-White just inside the Villa penalty area, but the forward failed to make a connection with his attempted shot as the opportunity went begging.

Villa did create one final opening before the end of the first half as Alex Moreno's cross found its way to Traore at the far post, but the winger blazed a wild shot high over the crossbar to sum up the home side's opening 45 minutes.

Whatever Emery said to his side at the interval worked a treat as Traore put his poor finish at the end of the first half well and truly behind him.

However, it was a goal Forest shouldn't have conceded. Traore's initial shot was pushed out to Shelvey by Keylor Navas, and the midfielder inexplicably played the ball straight back to Traore, who curled the ball into the far corner from eight yards.

Team news Aston Villa were unchanged as they looked to continue their push for European qualification against Nottingham Forest. Unai Emery kept faith with the side that won at Leicester in midweek.

Nottingham Forest changed shape to a 3-5-2 as they searched for an end to their winless run, with Joe Worrall, Jonjo Shelvey and Cheikhou Kouyate all coming into the starting XI.

Forest looked for an instant response as Gibbs-White's shot from the edge of the area was deflected over while Danilo forced goalkeeper Emi Martinez into a low save with a shot from distance.

But they failed to create anything clear-cut before Villa killed the game in time added on.

Forest, playing with 10 men as because of an injury to Moussa Niakhate with all their substitutions already made, were cut open and Jacob Ramsey set up Watkins to turn and finish from close range to spark the celebrations.

A Royal seal of approval… Prince George enjoyed a nail-biting day out with his father the Prince of Wales to watch Aston Villa's match against Nottingham Forest.



The nine-year-old football mad future king was seen in the stands with William and Villa chief executive Christian Purslow at Villa Park.



There wasn’t much to cheer in a goalless first half but George was ecstatic when Traore scored for Villa early in the second half.



The prince jumped up to high-five those in front of him and he would have been left delighted after Watkins’ late goal sealed a fourth successive victory in the league for Villa.

