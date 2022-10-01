 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Aston Villa Women vs Manchester United Women. Women's League Cup Group A.

Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Aston Villa Women 1

    Manchester United Women 1

      Latest Women's League Cup Odds

      Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United (4-3 on penalties) - Nikita Parris scores on first start but United lose in League Cup

      Nikita Parris scored on her first start for United after moving from Arsenal but Rachel Daly headed in the equaliser from a wide free-kick; Villa then edged the penalty shootout

      Saturday 1 October 2022 22:50, UK

      Aston Villa goalkeeper Anna Leat was the hero in the shootout
      Image: Aston Villa goalkeeper Anna Leat was the hero in the shootout

      Aston Villa beat Manchester United 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to secure a bonus point in the Group A opener of the FA Women's League Cup.

      Nikita Parris scored on her first start for United after moving from Arsenal but Rachel Daly headed in the equaliser from a wide free-kick. Both teams couldn't find a winner so a shootout was required to see who would grab the bonus point.

      Also See:

      Anna Leat was the hero in goal for Aston Villa, saving from Hayley Ladd, Ella Toone, Hannah Blundell and Ona Batlle before Maz Pacheco slotted home the winner at the Bescot Stadium.

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a £250,000 jackpot. Play for free.

      Trending

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Get More from Sky Cinema