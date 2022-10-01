Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United (4-3 on penalties) - Nikita Parris scores on first start but United lose in League Cup

Aston Villa beat Manchester United 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to secure a bonus point in the Group A opener of the FA Women's League Cup.

Nikita Parris scored on her first start for United after moving from Arsenal but Rachel Daly headed in the equaliser from a wide free-kick. Both teams couldn't find a winner so a shootout was required to see who would grab the bonus point.

Anna Leat was the hero in goal for Aston Villa, saving from Hayley Ladd, Ella Toone, Hannah Blundell and Ona Batlle before Maz Pacheco slotted home the winner at the Bescot Stadium.