Match ends, Austria Women 1, Norway 0.

90'+4' Second Half ends, Austria Women 1, Norway 0.

90'+2' Attempt missed. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

90'+2' Corner, Norway. Conceded by Viktoria Schnaderbeck.

90'+2' Attempt saved. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sophie Haug with a headed pass.

90'+1' Guro Reiten (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

90'+1' Foul by Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women).

90' Hand ball by Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women).

89' Corner, Norway. Conceded by Manuela Zinsberger.

89' Attempt saved. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.

88' Substitution, Austria Women. Marina Georgieva replaces Nicole Billa.

86' Substitution, Norway. Vilde Risa replaces Frida Maanum.

82' Attempt missed. Lisa Makas (Austria Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Barbara Dunst with a cross.

82' Substitution, Norway. Sophie Haug replaces Julie Blakstad.

82' Attempt missed. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross following a corner.

81' Corner, Norway. Conceded by Laura Wienroither.

81' Attempt blocked. Ingrid Engen (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross.

81' Corner, Norway. Conceded by Sarah Puntigam.

80' Foul by Ada Hegerberg (Norway).

80' Manuela Zinsberger (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

80' Attempt blocked. Maren Mjelde (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

79' Corner, Norway. Conceded by Verena Hanshaw.

75' Attempt blocked. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

75' Attempt blocked. Sarah Puntigam (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

74' Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Maren Mjelde.

72' Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Guro Pettersen.

72' Attempt saved. Lisa Makas (Austria Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barbara Dunst with a cross.

72' Substitution, Austria Women. Lisa Makas replaces Julia Hickelsberger-Füller.

68' Attempt saved. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

68' Foul by Julie Blakstad (Norway).

68' Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

64' Substitution, Norway. Celin Ildhusøy replaces Amalie Eikeland.

63' Attempt saved. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

62' Attempt saved. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sarah Zadrazil.

61' Attempt missed. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Verena Hanshaw with a cross.

57' Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

49' Offside, Austria Women. Manuela Zinsberger tries a through ball, but Julia Hickelsberger-Füller is caught offside.

47' Foul by Tuva Hansen (Norway).

47' Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

47' Attempt blocked. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Feiersinger.

Second Half begins Austria Women 1, Norway 0.

45'+4' First Half ends, Austria Women 1, Norway 0.

45' Carina Wenninger (Austria Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

45' Attempt blocked. Sarah Puntigam (Austria Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barbara Dunst.

44' Attempt missed. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

43' Julie Blakstad (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

43' Foul by Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women).

41' Attempt saved. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barbara Dunst.

40' Foul by Maren Mjelde (Norway).

40' Nicole Billa (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

37' Goal! Austria Women 1, Norway 0. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Verena Hanshaw.

34' Attempt saved. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julia Hickelsberger-Füller.

30' Caroline Hansen (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

30' Foul by Laura Wienroither (Austria Women).

29' Attempt missed. Verena Hanshaw (Austria Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Barbara Dunst with a headed pass following a corner.

28' Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

27' Foul by Julie Blakstad (Norway).

27' Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Tuva Hansen.

20' Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) is shown the yellow card.

19' Foul by Sarah Puntigam (Austria Women).

19' Julie Blakstad (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Tuva Hansen (Norway) wins a free kick on the right wing.

17' Foul by Barbara Dunst (Austria Women).

16' Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

15' Foul by Maren Mjelde (Norway).

15' Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

14' Attempt missed. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Laura Feiersinger.

12' Attempt saved. Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Verena Hanshaw with a headed pass.

11' Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Ingrid Engen.

11' Attempt blocked. Sarah Puntigam (Austria Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

11' Foul by Frida Maanum (Norway).

11' Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

10' Hand ball by Frida Maanum (Norway).

4' Corner, Austria Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

2' Hand ball by Julie Blakstad (Norway).

First Half begins.