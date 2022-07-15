Austria Women vs Norway Women. Women's European Championship Group A.
Amex Stadium.
Attempt missed. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Attempt saved. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Sophie Haug with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ada Hegerberg.
Attempt missed. Lisa Makas (Austria Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Barbara Dunst with a cross.
Attempt missed. Celin Ildhusøy (Norway) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Ingrid Engen (Norway) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Caroline Hansen with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sarah Puntigam (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Lisa Makas (Austria Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Barbara Dunst with a cross.
Attempt saved. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sarah Zadrazil.
Attempt missed. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Verena Hanshaw with a cross.
Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Norway) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Offside, Austria Women. Manuela Zinsberger tries a through ball, but Julia Hickelsberger-Füller is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Feiersinger.
Attempt blocked. Sarah Puntigam (Austria Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Barbara Dunst.
Attempt missed. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Julia Hickelsberger-Füller (Austria Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barbara Dunst.
Goal! Austria Women 1, Norway 0. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Verena Hanshaw.
Attempt saved. Nicole Billa (Austria Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julia Hickelsberger-Füller.
Attempt missed. Verena Hanshaw (Austria Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Barbara Dunst with a headed pass following a corner.
Attempt missed. Caroline Hansen (Norway) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Barbara Dunst (Austria Women) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Laura Feiersinger.
Attempt saved. Laura Feiersinger (Austria Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Verena Hanshaw with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Sarah Puntigam (Austria Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.