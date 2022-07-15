Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Austria Women vs Norway Women. Women's European Championship Group A.

Amex StadiumAttendance12,667.

Austria Women 1

  • N Billa (37th minute)

Norway Women 0

    Austria Women 1-0 Norway Women: Nicole Billa sees Austria through to Euro quarter-finals

    Report as Austria beat Norway in a head-to-head clash for the final spot in the quarter-finals from Group A; Austria now face Germany in their last eight clash at Brentford on Thursday evening; Norway unable to recover from a 8-0 defeat to England on Monday evening

    Friday 15 July 2022 22:30, UK

    Austria have made it to the quarter-finals after beating Norway
    Image: Austria have made it to the quarter-finals after beating Norway

    Nicole Billa dumped twice-champions Norway out of Euro 2022 as Austria booked a quarter-final clash with Germany.

    Billa's first-half header secured a 1-0 win - the Austrians' first over the Norwegians - at the AMEX Stadium on a night when a draw would have been enough to clinch the runners-up spot in Group A.

    It was no more than they deserved as Norway failed to bounce back from their 8-0 mauling by England, and they might have lost even more heavily had it not been for the efforts of goalkeeper Guro Pettersen.

    Austria were unfortunate not to take a 12th-minute lead when Pettersen fumbled Laura Feiersinger's shot on to her crossbar before skipper Maren Mjelde scrambled the ball away.

    After a disjointed start, Norway gradually eased themselves into the game but were unable to get striker Ada Hegerberg or Chelsea winger Guro Reiten on the ball often enough to cause any real damage.

    Austria celebrate after reaching the knockout rounds at Euro 2022
    Image: Austria celebrate after reaching the knockout rounds at Euro 2022

    It took a solid save from Pettersen to deny Billa 11 minutes before the break, but there was nothing she could do to keep out the Hoffenheim striker's header from Verena Hanshaw's 37th-minute cross as the deadlock was finally broken.

    The pattern of the first half was largely repeated after the break, with the Austrians looking more likely to add to their lead rather than surrender it.

    Pettersen had to save from Barbara Dunst, Billa, Julia Hickelsberger-Fuller and substitute Lisa Makas in quick succession to maintain the single-goal deficit, although opposite number Manuela Zinsberger thwarted Celin Bizet and Hegerberg at the death.

    Norway have been knocked out of Euro 2022 despite being one of the dark horses of the competition
    Image: Norway have been knocked out of Euro 2022 despite being one of the dark horses of the competition

