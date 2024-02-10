Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Bayern Munich: Xabi Alonso's side go five points clear at the top of Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen landed a big blow in the Bundesliga title race by beating Bayern Munich 3-0 to move five points clear at the top of the table.

Alejandro Grimaldo, the star of the show, struck the decisive goal for Leverkusen, the only unbeaten team left in Europe, shortly after half-time to double their lead following Bayern loanee Josip Stanisic's first-half opener. Substitute Jeremie Frimpong added a third from range in stoppage-time with Manuel Neuer out of his goal.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel played a back five to match Leverkusen, although the tweak backfired, with the champions always second best at the BayArena. Harry Kane, the club's record signing, had one of his quietest games since joining from Spurs.

Image: Harry Kane only had 20 touches - and only three in Leverkusen's box

Image: Leverkusen's Alex Grimaldo celebrates with team-mate Piero Hincapie after scoring his side's second goal

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen, meanwhile, passed their biggest test yet as the head coach, touted as the frontrunner to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, showed why there is so much hype around him as he moved one step closer to guiding the club to their first-ever league title.

How Leverkusen outclassed Bayern

Image: Leverkusen's Josip Stanisic celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's opening goal

An eight-minute delay to the kick-off, caused by projectiles thrown onto the pitch from the stands, seemed to add to the tension on both sides as we endured a scrappy start to the top-of-the-table clash.

It quickly became apparent that Tuchel's tactical surprise hadn't worked as Leverkusen began to take charge of the game. Alonso's side looked destined to land the first blow through Amine Adli, expertly played in by Florian Wirtz, but he was denied at the last.

Leverkusen made no mistake moments later when another chance presented itself. Bayern were punished for their slow start by loanee Stanisic, who was perhaps the only person in the stadium to be muted in his celebration, after he tapped in Robert Andrich's low cross at the back post.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josip Stanisic finds Bayern Munich napping to open the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen in their top of the table clash.

The hosts grew in confidence after the opener with Nathan Tella, the former Burnley forward, attempting an audacious first-time volley that was kept out by Neuer. Bayern's Dayot Upamecano had to produce a last-ditch tackle to remedy his error that allowed Adli through on goal.

There was no let up for Bayern after the break as wing-back Grimaldo, a free transfer in the summer, tormented them down the left. There was pandemonium at the BayArena when he squeezed a strike past Neuer at the near post five minutes into the second half.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alex Grimaldo makes it 2-0 for Bayer Leverkusen against Bayern Munich.

A Bayern comeback never felt likely, even when Tuchel returned to a back four, and the champions became desperate. Neuer's decision to come up for a corner in stoppage-time allowed Frimpong to score Leverkusen's third - although the finish was spectacular.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jeremie Frimpong seals the points for Bayer Leverkusen after a breakaway goal makes it 3-0 against Bayern Munich.

Leroy Sane punched a camera in frustration at the final whistle, summing up the mood in Bavaria, where the pressure is growing on Tuchel. There will be questions for Kane too after he finished his most important game in a Bayern shirt with 20 touches and a single shot.

Bayer Leverkusen continue their Bundesliga title challenge next Saturday as they travel to Heidenheim for a 2.30pm kick-off on February 17.

Bayern Munich now turn their attention to the Champions League with Thomas Tuchel's side heading to Italy on Wednesday to face Lazio in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie; kick-off 8pm.

The Bavarians then return to Bundesliga action on February 18 with a trip to Bochum, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.