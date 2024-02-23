Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Mainz: Leverkusen go 11 points clear of Bayern Munich and set 33-game unbeaten record

Granit Xhaka scored his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen as the Bundesliga leaders defeated Mainz 2-1 and set a German record of 33 games unbeaten across all competitions.

Leverkusen, who have not lost a match since last season, stretched their lead to 11 points, before 11-time defending champion Bayern Munich host Leipzig on Saturday. Eleven rounds remain after this weekend.

The build-up to Friday's match was dominated by speculation over the future of Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, with his former clubs Bayern Munich and Liverpool looking for new coaches for next season.

Alonso has no lack of suitors after taking Leverkusen from the relegation zone when he took over in October 2022 to genuine title candidates.

Supporters celebrated the German soccer league's midweek decision to scrap its plan to bring in an outside investor for a share of media rights income by displaying a banner saying "Football belongs to the fans."

They did not have to wait long to celebrate again when Xhaka fired Leverkusen into a third-minute lead. The Switzerland midfielder let fly from outside the penalty area for his first goal on his 31st appearance for the club.

But Dominik Kohr replied for the visitors with a header at the other end four minutes later.

Leverkusen's frustrations grew when Jeremie Frimpong was booked for complaining after he had been tripped by Mainz defender Phillipp Mwene when he would have been through on goal.

TV replays showed there was contact. Alonso was also booked for his complaints.

The frustration remained after the break as Leverkusen failed to find a way through.

Then the otherwise excellent Zentner failed to hold Robert Andrich's harmless-looking shot and the ball looped in over his head in the 68th minute.

It proved enough for the win as Mainz's hopes were hit in the 80th minute when Jessic Ngankam was sent off after a VAR check for a dangerous tackle on Xhaka.