Xabi Alonso leads Bayer Leverkusen to first Bundesliga title

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen have been crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history.

Leverkusen beat Werder Bremen 5-0 to move 16 points clear of Bayern Munich - who have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles - with five games left to play.

It is the first trophy Leverkusen have lifted since their German Cup victory in 1993.

Incredibly, Alonso's side remain undefeated in all competitions and on course for a historic treble. Leverkusen hold a 2-0 advantage over West Ham ahead of Thursday's Europa League second leg and will face second-division Kaiserslautern in the German cup final.

Alonso sticks to his guns to make Leverkusen history

Sky Sports' Ron Walker:

"Alonso was never meant to become Bayer Leverkusen head coach, if media reports were to be believed.

"He was strongly touted as the next Borussia Monchengladbach manager while still in charge of Real Sociedad B in 2021, but instead turned his attention back to his development and signed a new deal in northern Spain.

"A year later he felt ready to move on and took the plunge for his first senior role as Leverkusen coach.

"One win from his opening four games hinted at a tough adjustment, but Alonso and his players soon came to know one another - and 46 points from his 26 matches would have almost been enough for a Champions League spot if extrapolated over the course of the season.

"That offered expectation of more to come this season. But not this much. Leverkusen have not even finished as second-best since 2011.

"Even in their glory days of the late 1990s and early 2000s, crowned with a Champions League final appearance in 2002 with Michael Ballack pulling the strings, they never lifted the Bundesliga - though only goal difference denied them in 2000.

"Not every manager knows what's best for them. Alonso bucks that trend. Who else would turn down Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the same year? It is that dispassionate ability to process which has got him to where he is. And what has put Bayer Leverkusen into the history books."

Leverkusen, Bayern face English opposition again this week

After such a seismic weekend of Bundesliga games, both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen take on English opposition in Europe this midweek for a place in the Champions League and Europa League semi-finals.

Bayern's last chance for a trophy this season is the Champions League and they host Arsenal for the quarter-final second leg in Munich on Wednesday night, holding a 2-2 draw from the first leg in London.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, travel to David Moyes' West Ham in the Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday night, leading 2-0 from the first leg.

