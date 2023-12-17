 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart. German Bundesliga.

Allianz ArenaAttendance75,000.

Bayern Munich 3

  • H Kane (2nd minute, 55th minute)
  • M Kim (63rd minute)

Stuttgart 0

    Latest German Bundesliga Odds

    Bayern Munich 3-0 Stuttgart: Harry Kane scores double to take Bundesliga tally to 20 goals

    Report and free match highlights as Bayern Munich cruise to 3-0 victory over Stuttgart in the Bundesliga; Harry Kane scores inside first 90 seconds; Min-Jae Kim and Thomas Muller have first-half goals ruled out by VAR; Kane nets 20th Bundesliga goal in second half before Kim header

    Sunday 17 December 2023 22:51, UK

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Bayern Munich remained in second spot after Harry Kane scored twice in a comfortable 3-0 win over VFB Stuttgart.

    Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Stuttgart to take his Bundesliga tally to 20 goals in 14 games.

    Bayern bounced back from their shock 5-1 defeat at Frankfurt last weekend to remain four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who have played a game more.

    Kane continued his fine goalscoring form inside the first 90 seconds, tapping into an empty net after Leroy Sane unselfishly squared the ball.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Bayern Munich forced an early error from Stuttgart and provided Kane with a golden opportunity inside the first two minutes

    Min-Jae Kim and Thomas Muller both had goals ruled out by VAR for offside in the first half, but Kane wasn't to be denied early in the second when he headed home from close range and Kim got his goal shortly after the hour.

    How Kane scored again

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Bayern Munich forced an early error from Stuttgart and provided Kane with a golden opportunity inside the first two minutes

    Kane became only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the 20-goal mark by or before the halfway stage.

    Trending

    He didn't wait long to get his 19th, tapping in after Sane had done all the hard work, beating goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and teeing up Kane.

    Bayern were without Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka due to illness yet always looked comfortable against Stuttgart despite the visitors dominating possession.

    Also See:

    Kim headed in from Aleksandar Pavlovic's superb free-kick but was adjudged to be offside by VAR and with the final kick of the half Muller also saw his tidy finish ruled out.

    Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

    Harry Kane showed his predatory instincts once again to head home a second for Bayern Munich and record his 20th Bundesliga goal of the season

    Kane, though, doubled his and Bayern's tally to bring up 20 league goals, heading in unmarked from close range at a free-kick.

    Kim wrapped up the victory in the 63rd minute, seeing his header from a corner find a way in via a deflection off Stuttgart substitute Anthony Rouault.

    Musiala: I love playing with Kane

    Bayern's Jamal Musiala on Harry Kane: "He's an amazing player, I love playing with him.

    "He's not just a goalscorer, he finds amazing passes, you can play with him, he pushes us on as a team.

    "He's a great player to have, I'm very happy he's here."

    What's next?

    Bayern Munich are back in action on Wednesday night in the Bundesliga at Wolfsburg, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 7.30pm.

    Win £750,000 with Super 6!
    Win £750,000 with Super 6!

    The Super 6 Christmas Rollover hits £750,000! Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

    Around Sky

    Other Sports

    Get Sky Sports

    Football

    How to watch Premier League, EFL, World Darts Championship and more