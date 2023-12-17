Bayern Munich 3-0 Stuttgart: Harry Kane scores double to take Bundesliga tally to 20 goals

Harry Kane scored twice in Bayern Munich's 3-0 win over Stuttgart to take his Bundesliga tally to 20 goals in 14 games.

Bayern bounced back from their shock 5-1 defeat at Frankfurt last weekend to remain four points behind leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who have played a game more.

Kane continued his fine goalscoring form inside the first 90 seconds, tapping into an empty net after Leroy Sane unselfishly squared the ball.

Min-Jae Kim and Thomas Muller both had goals ruled out by VAR for offside in the first half, but Kane wasn't to be denied early in the second when he headed home from close range and Kim got his goal shortly after the hour.

How Kane scored again

Kane became only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the 20-goal mark by or before the halfway stage.

He didn't wait long to get his 19th, tapping in after Sane had done all the hard work, beating goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and teeing up Kane.

Bayern were without Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka due to illness yet always looked comfortable against Stuttgart despite the visitors dominating possession.

Kim headed in from Aleksandar Pavlovic's superb free-kick but was adjudged to be offside by VAR and with the final kick of the half Muller also saw his tidy finish ruled out.

Kane, though, doubled his and Bayern's tally to bring up 20 league goals, heading in unmarked from close range at a free-kick.

Kim wrapped up the victory in the 63rd minute, seeing his header from a corner find a way in via a deflection off Stuttgart substitute Anthony Rouault.

Musiala: I love playing with Kane

Bayern's Jamal Musiala on Harry Kane: "He's an amazing player, I love playing with him.

"He's not just a goalscorer, he finds amazing passes, you can play with him, he pushes us on as a team.

"He's a great player to have, I'm very happy he's here."

Bayern Munich are back in action on Wednesday night in the Bundesliga at Wolfsburg, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 7.30pm.