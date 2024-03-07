Benfica 2-2 Rangers: Philippe Clement's side earn battling Europa League draw in Portugal

Rangers were twice pegged back as Benfica came from behind to steal a 2-2 draw at the Estadio da Luz in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Tom Lawrence headed the visitors ahead inside the first 10 minutes before Angel Di Maria hauled Benfica level from the penalty spot after John Souttar was cruelly penalised for a supposed handball.

The decision, awarded in second-half stoppage time after VAR review, was another example of the discrepancies surrounding the dubious handball rule as Souttar was punished for heading the ball onto his arm - a grievance manager Philippe Clement has recently been vocal about.

Image: Rangers' Fabio Silva, who spent two seasons with Benfica as a youth player, drives with the ball

Dujon Sterling delivered justice moments later by turning home Fabio Silva's clever low cross but belligerent Benfica refused to be denied, and drew level for the second time when Connor Goldson hopelessly put through his own net in the 67th minute.

Clement's Gers will host the Primeira Liga's second-placed side at Ibrox in a week's time, with the tie delicately poised, for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

How Rangers twice surrendered lead

Much of the pre-match talk was around Clement's limited options in attack. He was without the services of four injured wingers - Abdallah Sima, Scott Wright, Rabbi Matondo and Oscar Cortes - albeit the latter is not in the European squad.

With Ross McCausland only fit to start on the bench, it meant no natural width in attack.

It was much to Clement's joy, then, that returning midfielder Lawrence gave the visitors a dramatic early lead with a well-worked header, nodding Mohamed Diomande's lofted cross from wide left emphatically past Anatoliy Trubin.

Image: Rangers' Dujon Sterling is congratulated after scoring his side's second goal

Jack Butland then made a double save, first from Neres and then from striker Arthur Cabral from the loose ball, although his effort had been partially blocked by Souttar.

However, after VAR Marco Fritz intervened following another Benfica corner, the Gers defender was adjudged by German referee Tobias Stieler to have nudged the ball with his arm as he defended the delivery, allowing Di Maria to send Butland the wrong way with an assured penalty.

Image: Angel Di Maria was the difference maker for Benfica, having a hand in both goals

There was more first-half drama to come in the final minute of the five added when Sterling stole in to convert a deflected Silva cross from close range - a restorative moment of justice, given the harshness of the penalty call.

Benfica were then level again midway through the second period when Di Maria floated a relatively harmless free-kick towards the Rangers goal and Goldson stretched to clear but inadvertently steered it past Butland.

The return leg promises more thrills and spills but Rangers will look to complete the job on home turf, an arena they have only lost in once under Clement.

Clement: Close to writing history

Rangers manager Philippe Clement speaking on TNT Sports:

"No, not happy. I think we were really close to writing history here. Benfica have never lost a Europa League game at home and we were close this evening. I'm not happy about that, but I'm proud of my team.

"They showed a team mentality. We scored good goals. Unlucky goals against - both of them. The penalty, you cannot jump with your arms behind your back, so that's a really unlucky situation. A pity that we take goals like this, otherwise it would have been amazing.

"We showed character and also quality on the ball. They've made really good steps with all the injuries in offensive positions. Everyone gave their maximum to get a good result, and this is a good result.

"A big challenge [at Ibrox]. You see their quality. I read in the newspapers that their transfer value is £120m more than ours, so we know it's a big task. But I cannot ask more, I want to see the same next Thursday."

Opta: Destined to draw?

Image: Rangers' Tom Lawrence, right, is congratulated after scoring his side's opening goal

All three of the meetings between Benfica and Rangers have ended in a draw (2-2, 3-3 & 2-2). It's the most Benfica have ever faced a single opponent in European football with 100% of the results ending as a draw.

Tom Lawrence's opening goal (6:32) is the second-earliest goal Benfica have ever conceded in the Europa League and the earliest since November 2020.

Rangers' Conor Goldson has now scored three own goals in the Europa League, the most of any player in the competition's history.

Benfica return to Portuguese league action on Sunday when they face Estoril Praia; kick-off 8.30pm.

Rangers, meanwhile, head to Hibernian for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Sunday; kick-off 5.30pm.

