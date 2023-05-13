Bolton 1-1 Barnsley: Dion Charles equaliser earns Wanderers draw ahead of Friday's crucial play-off semi-final second leg

Bolton or Barnsley's place in the Sky Bet League One play-off final will be decided in Friday's second leg, after the two cancelled one another out in the first leg for a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Much of the first hour was devoid of clear-cut chances at the University of Bolton Stadium, but the visitors edged themselves in front soon after, thanks to Nicky Cadden's sweet strike from the edge of the box.

But the lead lasted all of five minutes, with Ian Evatt's Wanderers getting themselves back into the tie by way of a close-range finish from Dion Charles - his 21st goal in all competitions this term.

That was how it ended, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of Friday night's second leg at Oakwell, which is live on Sky Sports Football.

How Bolton and Barnsley cancelled one another out

While Peterborough's shock 4-0 over Sheffield Wednesday in the other semi-final on Friday night was impressive, to say the least, such a rout is seldom seen in the play-offs. On Saturday afternoon, it was back to business; a feisty, hotly-contested, cagey affair where the first goal can often mean so much.

Bolton threatened when Charles leaned back and lifted a shot over the bar, before George Johnston's poke was blocked by Liam Kitching; ex-Wanderers man Luca Connell's free-kick was fumbled by James Trafford at the other end, while the sweetest of strikes from Adam Phillips was always rising over the bar.

There was plenty of action in the middle of the park in the first half, just little of note in either box.

That trend continued into the second half. Crosses from both teams went unchallenged and the Bolton fans were clearly dissatisfied with their team's questionable final-ball choices and overall lack of fluency in the final third.

Just after the hour mark, they were stunned into silence. Barnsley kept the ball alive in the box, with Devante Cole showing the presence of mind to find Cadden, who arrowed a terrific strike into the bottom right corner. Still, the lead was short-lived, as Charles was on hand to pounce when Tykes goalkeeper Harry Isted spilled Jordan Williams's cross.

Barnsley came the closest of the teams to a winner, when Bobby Thomas attempted to dink the ball over Trafford after Phillips' free-kick had been directed into his path, but the on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper spread himself brilliantly to deny Thomas, who guided a header over a few seconds later after the ball was recycled.

Evatt: Away leg will suit us better

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt:

"I feel positive. It was a tight game. Second half we were a lot more like ourselves. Sometimes you feel under pressure against Barnsley because they have so many set-plays. It feels like you're up against it.

"We just needed to be a bit more calm and composed. We started to have more control after they scored, it released the shackles a bit - we were a bit more free.

"After last night's game [where Peterborough raced into a four-goal lead on Sheffield Wednesday] there were a lot of nerves in our camp. Arguably the away game will suit us better.

"Me and Duffy [Michael Duff] didn't fall out so that's always a bonus.

"It's all to play for on Friday. Away there will be some more open spaces - we're a dangerous team when that happens."

Duff: Draw tinged with disappointment

Barnsley manager Michael Duff:

"It's a good result. A good performance. Slightly disappointed because I thought we had the better chances in the game. Their goal came from nothing.

"It was an organised, disciplined performance. Tinge of disappointment that we didn't win the game. We're still in it. We'd have taken a 1-1 before kick-off.

"If we deliver that type of performance again [in the return leg], I think we'll win the game. It's always a frustration [when you concede], but we kept them at arm's length. They've got some real technicians in their side.

"There wasn't a lot in it. I thought we shaded it. We don't worry about the noise or the narratives. There will be no complacency - hopefully, with a bit of luck or a bit more quality we'll win the game [next week]."

The second leg will be played at Barnsley's Oakwell home at 8pm on Friday May 18, live on Sky Sports Football.

There, the teams will battle it out for a place in the Sky Bet League One play-off final, which will take place at Wembley Stadium at 3pm on Monday May 29.