Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla (agg 5-4): Erling Haaland continues incredible Champions League scoring streak

Erling Haaland scored twice for Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League quarter-finals in a heated 2-2 draw with Sevilla to progress 5-4 on aggregate.

Haaland took his season tally to 10 goals for Dortmund to progress with a 5-4 win on aggregate. The Bundesliga team won the first leg of their last-16 tie 3-2 in Seville, where Haaland also scored twice.

The Norway striker has 20 goals in total in just 14 appearances in Europe's premier tournament in his young career, and he was the key factor in Dortmund advancing.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice for Sevilla to set up a dramatic finale but Dortmund held on.

The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be made at 11am on Friday March 19.

The visitors attacked from the start and had Dortmund pinned back for much of the opening 30 minutes. Lucas Ocampos tested Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz early on before playing the ball through Emre Can's legs to set up Suso, who fired narrowly wide.

Dortmund's defenders were desperately just booting the ball away as the pressure continued, but the home side capitalised on some indecision in Sevilla's build-up play for Haaland to score in the 35th minute with Dortmund's first real chance.

Thomas Delaney muscled Jules Kounde off the ball, and Nico Schulz passed it to Mahmoud Dahoud, who played a fine ball for Marco Reus. The Dortmund captain stayed cool in front of the outrushing Sevilla 'keeper and cut the ball back for Haaland's easy finish.

Image: Haaland celebrates Dortmund's opener against Sevilla

Sevilla's frustrations and Dortmund's confidence grew in tandem after the goal, but there was still time before the break for Fernando and Ocampos to try their luck.

Haaland displayed remarkable strength and precision to score his second after the break, but the goal was ruled out by VAR because the Dortmund striker was adjudged to have fouled Fernando, whom the 20-year-old bundled over with his shoulder.

However, a penalty was awarded for an earlier infringement on Haaland by Kounde, who had been pulling his jersey for a Reus cross.

Yassine Bounou saved Haaland's penalty, then the forward's second effort from the rebound, but VAR intervened again and ordered another penalty as Bono was marginally off his goal line.

Haaland scored at the second attempt and was then booked for taunting the goalkeeper with his celebration.

En-Nesyri hammered home a spot-kick in off the underside of the crossbar in the 69th minute to set up a nervy finale.

Sevilla still needed two goals to force extra time and although En-Nesyri scored in the sixth minute of injury time it was just too late for the visitors.

