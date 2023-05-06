Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Visitors end losing run under Frank Lampard as late goals secure win on south coast

Chelsea won for the first time since March 11 and picked up their first points under interim boss Frank Lampard by beating Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

After a run of six consecutive defeats since Lampard took charge at the beginning of April, Chelsea came into the fixture in danger of equalling an unwanted club record of seven straight losses in all competitions, but Conor Gallagher's ninth-minute header and late strikes from Benoit Badiashile (82) and Joao Felix (86) ensured they left the south coast with a morale-boosting victory.

Bournemouth responded well to Gallagher's opener and had equalised when Matias Vita's superb 21st-minute strike beat Kepa Arrizabalaga and found the top corner, but the hosts had no answer to Badiashile's effort and their first defeat in three games was confirmed when substitute Felix scored Chelsea's third goal.

The result ended Lampard's 10-match losing run in his 100th game in Premier League management and sees Chelsea finish the day 11th in the table, three points and three places above Bournemouth, who drop to 14th.

Lampard told Sky Sports after the game: "I'm pleased for the players, the fans and the club. Everyone is looking at Chelsea because we've been a huge success over the last 20 years so people probably delight in a tough moment.

"[Saturday] is one step in a good direction so we can be happy with that tonight."

How Chelsea secured overdue win on south coast

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard opted for five changes following Tuesday's tame 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling among those dropped, while Bournemouth were unchanged from the 4-1 thrashing of Leeds.

Gary O'Neil's in-form hosts began brighter but after Jefferson Lerma, who scored twice last weekend, curled narrowly wide, Chelsea snatched a ninth-minute lead.

Trevoh Chalobah's pass afforded N'Golo Kante time and space to deliver an inviting cross from the right wing and recalled midfielder Gallagher beat Adam Smith to the ball to divert a simple, close-range header beyond goalkeeper

Neto.

Team news Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil named the same side that started last weekend's 4-1 win over Leeds on the south coast. The only change to the matchday squad was on the bench, where Chris Mepham replaced Kieffer Moore, who was ruled out due to concussion. Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard made five changes following Tuesday's 3-1 away defeat by Arsenal. Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher and Kai Havertz all came into the starting line-up. Cesar Azpilicueta, Wesley Fofana, Mateo Kovacic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling were the players to make way.

Chelsea supporters responded to the early breakthrough with self-deprecating chants about avoiding relegation and "we've scored a goal" after seeing their side net for only the third time in nine outings. Yet they were not ahead for long.

Uruguay left-back Vina claimed the 21st-minute equaliser, delightfully curling home via the right post from just inside the Blues' 18-yard box following slick interplay involving Ryan Christie and Dominic Solanke.

While Chelsea have endured a torrid season under their American owners, Bournemouth have gone from strength to strength since Texas businessman Bill Foley completed his takeover in December.

O'Neil's men, who won six of their previous nine fixtures to banish relegation fears, remained relatively comfortable for the rest of the half, with Chelsea short of ideas and looking toothless in attack.

The away team continued to control possession following the restart but the lack of creativity persisted. At the other end, Badiashile turned behind Dango Ouattara's dangerous low cross while lively winger Christie rippled the side-netting.

Lampard, who suffered league and Carabao Cup defeats on this ground with Everton earlier this season, then saw his side survive a VAR check for a possible penalty when Thiago Silva slid in on Solanke before Vina was denied a second when his shot was pushed wide by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Ouattara should have given Bournemouth the lead 11 minutes from time when he somehow nodded over unmarked after Lerma headed a Lewis Cook corner back across goal. That miss proved pivotal as Chelsea grabbed the three points with quick-fire goals in the closing stages.

Former Monaco defender Badiashile restored the Blues' advantage in the 82nd minute, connecting with Hakim Ziyech's searching free-kick into the box to volley beyond Neto and claim his first goal for the club.

Belated joy for Lampard was secured four minutes later as Felix put the result beyond doubt with a first-time finish after fellow substitute Sterling burst into the box and slipped the ball to his right.

Lampard: A hard-fought win

Chelsea interim manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports:

"It was hard fought because they're a good team and they can really be dangerous at any time in the game because of the speed, energy, the players they have at the front of the pitch. That's why they've had a great season and they deserve huge credit.

"But we controlled elements of the game without possession. In the first half, we got down the sides a lot and lots of entries into the box. In a different moment as this team develops and we add to it, those can be the games you put to bed earlier.

"But when we don't and you're in this moment and you worry at 1-1. Maybe we deserved that stroke of luck, it was two good goals at the end - a set-piece goal and then Joao's goal to give us comfort.

"If confidence is higher and we're clinical at the top end of the pitch with our feeling, not just out movements, I think we maybe score more goals in the first half.

"But again, it's one step. I don't want to sound like we've cracked it and this is it because it's a tough time. But at the same time, we want more of that and there's a lot of work to do and we can move forward because there is talent in the squad."

Lampard confirms Chilwell hamstring injury Ben Chilwell was taken off injured in the second half, with manager Frank Lampard confirming after the game that he had injured his hamstring.



He told Sky Sports: "It’s a right hamstring so we’ll have to look at that over the next couple of days."

O'Neil: We weren't clinical enough

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil:

"I thought it was an even contest. here were lots of bits in it that I liked.

"When we were on top, Vina has a one-on-one where Kepa (Arrizabalaga) makes a good save, Kepa makes a great block from Dango as well from four, five yards out and obviously the massive chance, Dango's free header.

"If we get our noses in front then the game will probably finish very differently. I'm disappointed we weren't clinical enough and then we get punished at the other end. We were well in the game."

