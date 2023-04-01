Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham: Cherries out of Premier League relegation zone with vital win on south coast

Bournemouth moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after coming from behind to earn a vital 2-1 win over Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

Andreas Pereira deservedly opened the scoring for Fulham in the 16th minute when he applied the finishing touch to a well-worked move, but Bournemouth hit back when substitute Marcus Tavernier's sensational strike found the top corner five minutes into the second half.

Player ratings Bournemouth: Neto (6), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Senesi (6), Kelly (6), Ouattara (6), Rothwell (6), Lerma (6), Anthony (6), Billing (7), Solanke (7).



Subs: Christie (7), Tavernier (8), Traore (6), Semenyo (n/a).



Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (5), Diop (5), Ream (6), Robinson (6), Reed (6), Palhinha (6), De Cordova-Reid (6), Pereira (6), Solomon (6), Vinicius (5).



Subs: Cairney (5), James (6), Cedric (6), Lukic (6), Wilson (n/a).



Player of the match: Marcus Tavernier.

Both sides surged forward in search of a winner and it was the hosts who found one when Dominic Solanke bundled the ball across the line via an Antonee Robinson deflection (79) to score his first league goal since November.

The result sees Bournemouth rise to 15th and move one point above the bottom three with 10 games to play. Fulham remain ninth, three points behind eighth-placed Brighton.

Bournemouth are back in action at 7.45pm on Tuesday night when they host Brighton in a south-coast derby. The Cherries then travel to Leicester and Tottenham on the following two Saturdays at 3pm.

Fulham's next three fixtures are against more relegation-threatened sides. They host West Ham at 3pm next Saturday, travel to Everton the weekend after, and then welcome Leeds to Craven Cottage on April 22.