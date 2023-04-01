 Skip to content
Bournemouth vs Fulham. Premier League.

Vitality StadiumAttendance10,305.

Bournemouth 2

  • M Tavernier (50th minute)
  • D Solanke (79th minute)

Fulham 1

  • A Pereira (16th minute)

Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham: Cherries out of Premier League relegation zone with vital win on south coast

Match report and free highlights as Bournemouth rise to 15th in the Premier League table after fighting back to beat Fulham 2-1 on the south coast; Marcus Tavernier and Dominic Solanke score second-half goals for Cherries after Andreas Pereira gave Fulham the lead early in the first half

Saturday 1 April 2023 17:17, UK

Marcus Tavernier celebrates after equalising for Bournemouth against Fulham
Image: Marcus Tavernier score a stunning goal to equalise for Bournemouth at the start of the second half

Bournemouth moved out of the Premier League relegation zone after coming from behind to earn a vital 2-1 win over Fulham at the Vitality Stadium.

Andreas Pereira deservedly opened the scoring for Fulham in the 16th minute when he applied the finishing touch to a well-worked move, but Bournemouth hit back when substitute Marcus Tavernier's sensational strike found the top corner five minutes into the second half.

Player ratings

Bournemouth: Neto (6), Smith (6), Stephens (6), Senesi (6), Kelly (6), Ouattara (6), Rothwell (6), Lerma (6), Anthony (6), Billing (7), Solanke (7).

Subs: Christie (7), Tavernier (8), Traore (6), Semenyo (n/a).

Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (5), Diop (5), Ream (6), Robinson (6), Reed (6), Palhinha (6), De Cordova-Reid (6), Pereira (6), Solomon (6), Vinicius (5).

Subs: Cairney (5), James (6), Cedric (6), Lukic (6), Wilson (n/a).

Player of the match: Marcus Tavernier.

Both sides surged forward in search of a winner and it was the hosts who found one when Dominic Solanke bundled the ball across the line via an Antonee Robinson deflection (79) to score his first league goal since November.

The result sees Bournemouth rise to 15th and move one point above the bottom three with 10 games to play. Fulham remain ninth, three points behind eighth-placed Brighton.

More to follow...

What's next?

Bournemouth are back in action at 7.45pm on Tuesday night when they host Brighton in a south-coast derby. The Cherries then travel to Leicester and Tottenham on the following two Saturdays at 3pm.

Fulham's next three fixtures are against more relegation-threatened sides. They host West Ham at 3pm next Saturday, travel to Everton the weekend after, and then welcome Leeds to Craven Cottage on April 22.

