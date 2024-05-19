Brentford 2-4 Newcastle: Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes star as Magpies secure seventh in Premier League

Newcastle survived a second-half scare to beat Brentford 4-2 and secure seventh place in the Premier League table. They will now hope for a Manchester City win in Saturday's FA Cup final which would seal them a UEFA Conference League place next season.

The visitors looked shaky against a carefree Brentford early on, with Ivan Toney sending a bicycle kick over inside a minute before seeing a close-range finish seconds later ruled out by VAR for offside in the build-up.

But Harvey Barnes' header into the top corner from Bruno Guimaraes' fine cross settled the nerves and a quickfire double inspired by Alexander Isak put the Magpies in complete control before the break. The Swede teed up Jacob Murphy to convert Newcastle's second before adding the third himself after Murphy and Guimaraes combined.

But Vitaly Janelt struck swiftly after the restart for a fired-up home side and although Nick Pope saved brilliantly from Toney, Yoane Wissa bent in a beauty to make it 3-2 and reignite those Newcastle nerves.

With news of Man Utd going ahead at Brighton coming through, the pressure was on the visitors to hold onto their lead but Bruno Guimaraes finally settled the contest by putting in the rebound from Isak's free-kick after Lewis Hall had seen a penalty award controversially overturned by VAR.

The Brazilian is the subject of speculation over his future ahead of the summer transfer window but raced to the travelling supporters and celebrated passionately, even donning a bucket hat thrown from the stands. He looked like a player with a strong connection to his club's fans.

The Magpies fly out immediately after this match to Australia for post-season friendlies with Tottenham and the A-League All Stars but with Chelsea's win over Bournemouth denying them the chance for sixth they will be tracking events at Wembley next weekend when their reward for finishing seventh becomes clear.

Brentford beat Man City on the final day of last season but, despite showing character in the second half, couldn't muster another big finale to what has been a frustrating season. They end up 16th, their lowest Premier League finish.

How it happened...

With the transfer window soon to open, Toney's future is likely to be in focus once again. Will the striker be playing here for Brentford at the start of next season? That remains to be seen but he appeared determined to sign off in style a season which saw him banned for so much of it. His overhead was ambitious but his finish moments later was clinical.

An offside in the build-up denied him but England boss Gareth Southgate would have been impressed ahead of naming his Euro 2024 longlist on Tuesday.

Newcastle's Barnes will also have hoped to have caught the eye of Southgate with his header. His fifth of the season was the 21st time this year Brentford have let in such a goal, with Guimaraes brilliantly exposing the Bees' aerial weakness.

Image: Alexander Isak celebrates with Bruno Guimaraes after scoring Newcastle's third goal at Brentford

Joelinton had missed a sitter for Newcastle before that Barnes opener but the Magpies' attacking play was sharp from then on, with Sean Longstaff seeing a finish ruled out for Isak's offside, before the Swede teed up his side's second. Ethan Pinnock looked to have made a goal-saving tackle but Isak chased down the loose ball and crossed for Murphy to tuck in.

Murphy returned the favour with his part in the second, winning the ball off Sergio Reguilon high up the pitch before Guimaraes rolled in Isak to fire in his 21st Premier League goal of the season.

Isak should have made it 4-0 on the stroke of half-time when he controlled Joelinton's pass but shot at Mark Flekken - and he may have been ruing that when Vitaly Janelt gave the Bees an unlikely lifeline immediately after the interval.

A big miss from Isak when Fabian Schar's free-kick broke his way off the wall felt ominous and although Pope soon saved brilliantly from Toney's towering header, Wissa's bending beauty had the visitors rattled. Man Utd, winning at Brighton, were poised to capitalise if Newcastle let in another.

Image: Yoane Wissa scores to reduce Brentford's deficit against Newcastle

The tension was clear to see for Newcastle when Hall's penalty award was overturned. He was clipped by Bryan Mbeumo but VAR ruled the contact came on Hall's trailing leg outside the box, despite Hall's standing leg being inside the box. Newcastle's fans were incensed. But they were soon euphoric, celebrating with Bruno. The Brazilian donning a bucket hat made for an iconic image.

There was still time for sub Neal Maupay to cause a late scuffle in his final appearance before returning from his loan to Everton but Newcastle ultimately kept their composure to grab a vital victory to enjoy on the flight to Australia. The fruits of their efforts will be decided on Saturday evening at Wembley.

