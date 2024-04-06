Brighton 0-3 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard goals send Gunners top of Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal. Premier League.
Amex StadiumAttendance31,677.
Report and free match highlights as Arsenal move top of the Premier League with victory at Brighton; Bukayo Saka scores first-half penalty after Tariq Lamptey brings down Gabriel Jesus; Kai Havertz doubled Arsenal's leading second half; Leandro Trossard adds late third against former club
Saturday 6 April 2024 20:14, UK
Arsenal kept a fifth consecutive away clean sheet as goals from Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard earned a 3-0 victory at Brighton to move them top of the Premier League.
Manchester City had moved above the Gunners and level on points with Liverpool with a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday lunchtime, but Mikel Arteta's side responded with a superb performance to hit the summit.
Arsenal's rock-solid defence had made a shaky start on the south coast before Saka kept his cool from the penalty spot with VAR not overturning the decision after Tariq Lamptey appeared to touch the ball before bringing down Gabriel Jesus.
The hosts were unbeaten in their last 12 home league matches and started to turn the screw in the second half as Arsenal began to lose control until the in-form Havertz tapped in his ninth Premier League goal of the season.
Trossard added further punishment for Brighton, scoring a late third against his former club with a deft chip to make sure Arsenal would move a point clear at the top.
Brighton: Verbruggen (7), Lamptey (5), Van Hecke (5), Dunk (5), Estupinan (5), Gross (6), Baleba (6), Moder (6), Enciso (7), Adingra (6), Welbeck (6).
Subs: Buonanotte (6), Pedro (6), Fati (6).
Arsenal: Raya (7), White (7), Saliba (7), Gabriel (7), Zinchenko (5), Odegaard (7), Rice (7), Jorginho (7), Saka (7), Havertz (8), Jesus (7).
Subs: Trossard (7), Martinelli (6), Tomiyasu (6), Nketiah (n/a), Vieira (n/a).
Player of the Match: Kai Havertz
Arsenal should have led inside two minutes when the unmarked Gabriel headed Martin Odegaard's free-kick wide but Brighton could have been in front soon after as Julio Enciso fired over and Jakub Moder's pop shot rolled past the left post.
Saka was the next to miss, bending wide from inside the box having easily drifted in behind Pervis Estupinan and then Bart Verbruggen flung to his left to deny Jesus.
Arsenal had looked shaky early on with Simon Adingra blasting over when well-placed and Lamptey appealing for a penalty when he collided with David Raya in the box.
But the Gunners started to tighten up and drew a mistake from the hosts, Lamptey lunging towards Jesus and bringing down the striker, playing as a left winger, in the area. Saka silenced the home fans by tucking the spot kick into the bottom left corner.
There was still work for Raya to do before the break, though, sprawling high to his left to tip Enciso's curler behind.
Odegaard threatened early in the second half, forcing Verbruggen to tip over his powerful shot, but Arsenal were sloppy in posession and Brighton were building momentum until Havertz struck. Jorginho got in behind Brighton's left and squared for the striker to tap in.
Trossard came on to boos from the Brighton fans who once adored him. He forced Verbruggen into a good low save and then raced clear before chipping the goalkeeper to seal victory.
|Goals
|Saka, Havertz, Trossard
|Assists
|Jesus, Jorginho, Havertz
|Bonus points
|Havertz (3pts), Saka (2pts), Jorginho (1pt)
Brighton are back in action on Saturday as they travel to Burnley in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.
Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday; kick-off 8pm.
They return to Premier League action on Sky Sports on April 14, taking on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.