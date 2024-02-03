Brighton 4-1 Crystal Palace: Pressure grows on Roy Hodgson and Eagles board after thrashing at hands of rivals

Brighton blew Crystal Palace away with a brilliant first-half performance as they claimed a 4-1 win over their rivals, whose supporters once again protested against the board.

It was a miserable afternoon on the south coast for Palace, who were without the injured Eberechi Eze, while Michael Olise limped off just minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute.

The game was as good as over at that point thanks to the Seagulls’ sensational opening half, which saw Lewis Dunk head in an early opener.

Two goals in two minutes from Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte stunned the visitors, whose fans responded by unfurling banners against Steve Parish and the rest of the board.

Jean-Phillipe Mateta’s header pulled a goal back for Palace but a brilliant Joao Pedro strike in the final minutes was the cue for many of the away fans to head for the exits. Whether the under-pressure Roy Hodgson follows them remains to be seen.

How Palace's trip to the south coast turned ugly

Palace may have been the Premier League's top spenders during the January window but it took less than 45 minutes for the protests that took place during the 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal last month to be repeated at the Amex.

Daniel Munoz and Adam Wharton, the Eagles' mid-season signings, both endured difficult debuts, while the Palace supporters appeared to react angrily to the players when approached at full-time.

Team news Brighton made four changes after being thrashed at Luton last time out, with Bart Verbruggen, Jack Hinshelwood, Tariq Lamptey and Evan Ferguson replacing Jason Steele, James Milner, Pervis Estupinan and Danny Welbeck.

Crystal Palace were forced into two changes, with Eberechi Eze ruled out and Michael Olise only fit enough for the bench - where he was joined by Adam Wharton - meaning Jeffrey Schlupp and debutant Daniel Munoz came into the XI.

It made for an ugly afternoon for Hodgson's side, who found themselves behind after less than two minutes when Dunk nodded in Pascal Gross' corner.

Jack Hinshelwood then guided home a header at the far post after Tariq Lamptey had again bested Munoz, before Wharton lost the ball on the edge of his own box to allow Buonanotte to bend home a third just moments later.

Hodgson - who had already lost captain Marc Guehi to a first-half injury - called for Olise at half-time in a bid to salvage the game.

Speaking about Olise's return last month, Hodgson talked of the difficulties in managing his star player's return amid the advice from his medical team, saying he couldn't run his team "scientifically".

Unfortunately for Hodgson, his decision backfired, with Olise asking to be replaced less than 10 minutes after coming on with an apparent hamstring injury.

Perhaps it was all too easy for Brighton, who failed to get out of second gear for much of the second half and were eventually punished for their sloppiness when Mateta guided in Joachim Andersen's cross.

However, Pedro woke his team-mates from their slumber after a fine one-two with Danny Welbeck, finding the bottom corner and ensuring Brighton produced the perfect response to their hammering at Luton in midweek by moving up to seventh, while Palace are 14th and just five points above the relegation zone.

Brighton's next game is at Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

The Seagulls then travel to Sheffield United on February 18, live on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Crystal Palace are next in action at home to Chelsea in the Premier League on February 12, live on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

Crystal Palace

Chelsea Monday 12th February 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

The Eagles then travel to Everton on February 19, live on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm.

