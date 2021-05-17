Brighton vs Man City preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Man City in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Skipper Lewis Dunk and forward Neal Maupay will again sit things out when Brighton host Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday.

The pair remain suspended following their red cards at Wolves on May 9.

Dunk's fellow defender Joel Veltman, who has been recovering from a calf issue, is also set to be absent again.

Kevin De Bruyne could return for City after missing the last two games with a muscle injury.

The Belgian playmaker is back in training, leaving Sergio Aguero as the only known absentee for the visit to the south coast.

After Scott Carson's surprise debut in Friday's 4-3 win at Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said regular number one Ederson would return for the final two league games of the season.

Jones Knows' prediction

Those looking to play the both teams to score angle at 4/5 with Sky Bet should be onto a winning bet here. City's intensity without the ball seemed to drop markedly against Newcastle as they conceded three times and posted an expected goals against figure of 2.23 - their highest conceded since October. Bringing Ruben Dias and John Stones back in will obviously help but surely they won't be at full throttle with one eye on that massive game in Porto in just under two weeks.

Brighton's route to goal may come from the boot of Pascal Gross, who has been a big threat from wing-back in recent weeks. His delivery is always on-point, either from set pieces or open play, as shown by his three assists in his last nine appearances. He can grab an assist at 100/30 with Sky Bet.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Pascal Gross to register an assist (100/30 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

