Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City. Premier League.

Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion 0

    Manchester City 0

      Latest Premier League Odds

      Brighton vs Man City preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

      Lewis Dunk, Neal Maupay will miss out; Kevin De Bruyne could return for Man City; Follow Brighton vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Monday 17 May 2021 17:13, UK

      Ferran Torres vs Newcastle
      Image: Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick at Newcastle

      Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Man City in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7pm).

      Team news

      Skipper Lewis Dunk and forward Neal Maupay will again sit things out when Brighton host Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday.

      The pair remain suspended following their red cards at Wolves on May 9.

      Dunk's fellow defender Joel Veltman, who has been recovering from a calf issue, is also set to be absent again.

      Manchester City&#39;s head coach Pep Guardiola gestures during the English League Cup final soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 25, 2021. 0:35
      Pep Guardiola says his team must focus on games against Brighton and Everton before thinking about the Champions League final

      Kevin De Bruyne could return for City after missing the last two games with a muscle injury.

      Trending

      The Belgian playmaker is back in training, leaving Sergio Aguero as the only known absentee for the visit to the south coast.

      After Scott Carson's surprise debut in Friday's 4-3 win at Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said regular number one Ederson would return for the final two league games of the season.

      Also See:

      Manchester City fans could see their side lift the Premier League trophy at the Etihad as the Prime Minister outlined his road map for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions 0:14
      Pep Guardiola says he is looking forward to seeing the return of fans for Manchester City's final three games of the season

      How to follow

      preview image 2:08
      We take a look at some of the stats surrounding Matchweek 37 in the Premier League

      Follow Brighton vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Jones Knows' prediction

      Those looking to play the both teams to score angle at 4/5 with Sky Bet should be onto a winning bet here. City's intensity without the ball seemed to drop markedly against Newcastle as they conceded three times and posted an expected goals against figure of 2.23 - their highest conceded since October. Bringing Ruben Dias and John Stones back in will obviously help but surely they won't be at full throttle with one eye on that massive game in Porto in just under two weeks.

      Brighton's route to goal may come from the boot of Pascal Gross, who has been a big threat from wing-back in recent weeks. His delivery is always on-point, either from set pieces or open play, as shown by his three assists in his last nine appearances. He can grab an assist at 100/30 with Sky Bet.

      JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2

      BETTING ANGLE: Pascal Gross to register an assist (100/30 with Sky Bet)

      Last time out...

      preview image 2:50
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Brighton's draw with West Ham in the Premier League
      preview image 3:08
      FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Newcastle in the Premier League

      Opta stats

      • Brighton have lost all seven of their Premier League meetings with Manchester City by an aggregate score of 21-2. The Seagulls have led for a grand total of 83 seconds in these games.
      • Manchester City's last league defeat against Brighton was in April 1989 in the second tier (1-2), while their last top-flight defeat against the Seagulls was in October 1981 (1-4).
      • Since beating Crystal Palace 3-1 in December 2018, Brighton have taken just two points from their 27 available in Premier League games on a Tuesday (W0 D2 L7), with the Seagulls failing to score in each of the last four.
      • Since losing against Chelsea in June 2020 to hand the Premier League title to Liverpool, Manchester City have taken 37 points from 39 available in midweek Premier League games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning 12 and drawing one of their 13 such matches.
      • Brighton have won their final home league game in just one of the last six seasons (D2 L3), doing so against Manchester United in their maiden Premier League campaign of 2017-18.
      • Manchester City haven't lost their final away league game of the season since 2008-09 (1-2 vs Tottenham), winning nine and drawing two since. The Citizens have won their last four such games by an aggregate score of 11-1, including a 4-1 victory at Brighton in 2018-19.
      • Against Newcastle, Manchester City set a new English league record for consecutive away wins, earning their 12th win in a row on the road. Indeed, the Citizens' 12 away wins since December 19th is more than any other Premier League side has won away from home all season.
      • Man City striker Sergio Agüero has scored in all four of his Premier League games against Brighton, netting five goals in total. In Premier League history, only Mohamed Salah has a higher 100% record of scoring in every game against an opponent (6 vs Bournemouth).
      • Man City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in five goals in four Premier League starts against Brighton (4 goals, 1 assist), scoring a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season.
      • Man City's Ferran Torres has netted five goals in his last four Premier League appearances, including a hat-trick at Newcastle last time out. The Spaniard had netted just twice in his first 18 games in the competition.
      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 6pm.

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports