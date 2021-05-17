Brighton vs Man City preview, team news, stats, prediction, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Man City in the Premier League on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7pm).
Team news
Skipper Lewis Dunk and forward Neal Maupay will again sit things out when Brighton host Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday.
The pair remain suspended following their red cards at Wolves on May 9.
Dunk's fellow defender Joel Veltman, who has been recovering from a calf issue, is also set to be absent again.
Kevin De Bruyne could return for City after missing the last two games with a muscle injury.
Trending
- Sancho's star form and Southgate's conundrum
- Race for Europe: Who needs what in final week?
- Greenwood: It has all come together
- Monaco: The allure of F1's ultimate spectacle
- PL predictions: Chelsea to gain revenge on Leicester
- Tuchel on top-four race - 'Our fault it's so close'
- Could WBA champ fight Joshua or Fury?
- Euro 2020 fixtures & schedule for 2021 tournament
- Eubank donates Saunders bet - 'I'm a man of my word!'
- Logan Paul: I'm nervous for grandad Mayweather!
The Belgian playmaker is back in training, leaving Sergio Aguero as the only known absentee for the visit to the south coast.
After Scott Carson's surprise debut in Friday's 4-3 win at Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said regular number one Ederson would return for the final two league games of the season.
- Premier League table
- Get Sky Sports | Get a Sky Sports Pass
- Latest Premier League games live on Sky Sports
- Race for Europe: Who needs what to qualify?
How to follow
Follow Brighton vs Man City in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
Jones Knows' prediction
Those looking to play the both teams to score angle at 4/5 with Sky Bet should be onto a winning bet here. City's intensity without the ball seemed to drop markedly against Newcastle as they conceded three times and posted an expected goals against figure of 2.23 - their highest conceded since October. Bringing Ruben Dias and John Stones back in will obviously help but surely they won't be at full throttle with one eye on that massive game in Porto in just under two weeks.
Brighton's route to goal may come from the boot of Pascal Gross, who has been a big threat from wing-back in recent weeks. His delivery is always on-point, either from set pieces or open play, as shown by his three assists in his last nine appearances. He can grab an assist at 100/30 with Sky Bet.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2
BETTING ANGLE: Pascal Gross to register an assist (100/30 with Sky Bet)
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Brighton have lost all seven of their Premier League meetings with Manchester City by an aggregate score of 21-2. The Seagulls have led for a grand total of 83 seconds in these games.
- Manchester City's last league defeat against Brighton was in April 1989 in the second tier (1-2), while their last top-flight defeat against the Seagulls was in October 1981 (1-4).
- Since beating Crystal Palace 3-1 in December 2018, Brighton have taken just two points from their 27 available in Premier League games on a Tuesday (W0 D2 L7), with the Seagulls failing to score in each of the last four.
- Since losing against Chelsea in June 2020 to hand the Premier League title to Liverpool, Manchester City have taken 37 points from 39 available in midweek Premier League games (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday), winning 12 and drawing one of their 13 such matches.
- Brighton have won their final home league game in just one of the last six seasons (D2 L3), doing so against Manchester United in their maiden Premier League campaign of 2017-18.
- Manchester City haven't lost their final away league game of the season since 2008-09 (1-2 vs Tottenham), winning nine and drawing two since. The Citizens have won their last four such games by an aggregate score of 11-1, including a 4-1 victory at Brighton in 2018-19.
- Against Newcastle, Manchester City set a new English league record for consecutive away wins, earning their 12th win in a row on the road. Indeed, the Citizens' 12 away wins since December 19th is more than any other Premier League side has won away from home all season.
- Man City striker Sergio Agüero has scored in all four of his Premier League games against Brighton, netting five goals in total. In Premier League history, only Mohamed Salah has a higher 100% record of scoring in every game against an opponent (6 vs Bournemouth).
- Man City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in five goals in four Premier League starts against Brighton (4 goals, 1 assist), scoring a hat-trick in this exact fixture last season.
- Man City's Ferran Torres has netted five goals in his last four Premier League appearances, including a hat-trick at Newcastle last time out. The Spaniard had netted just twice in his first 18 games in the competition.