Brighton 4-0 Manchester United: Visitors' worst Premier League season confirmed after Amex thrashing

Brighton thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at the Amex Stadium to ensure the visitors will finish the season with their worst points total in the Premier League era.

The humiliating defeat on the south coast means Ralf Rangnick's side can no longer match the 64 points they achieved in the 2013/14 campaign as the German's penultimate game in interim charge hit a new low.

A fine strike from Moises Caicedo early in the first half (15) was added to after the break by goals from Marc Cucurella (48), Pascal Gross (57) and Leandro Trossard (60) as Brighton, who had not won at home since Boxing Day, remain on course for their highest top-flight finish.

After losses at Manchester City, Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal before this, United have now lost five consecutive Premier League away games. It is their longest such run since a string of six between December 1980 and March 1981.

Player ratings Brighton: Sanchez (7), Veltman (7), Dunk (7), Cucurella (8), March (7), Bissouma (7), Caicedo (8), Trossard (8), Gross (8), Mac Allister (7), Welbeck (7).



Subs: Webster (6), Lamptey (6), Maupay (6).



Man Utd: De Gea (5), Dalot (5), Lindelof (5), Varane (5), Telles (5), McTominay (5), Matic (4), Fernandes (5), Mata (4), Elanga (5), Ronaldo (4).



Subs: Cavani (5), Fred (5), Maguire (5) .



Man of the match: Moises Caicedo.

How Brighton embarrassed Man Utd

Brighton were dominant from the off and Caicedo netted his first goal for the club in the 15th minute when he took advantage of the ball ricocheting off Alex Telles to tuck a low drive inside the post from outside of the box.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, United boss Rangnick responded by bringing on Edinson Cavani and Fred at half-time in place of Nemanja Matic and Anthony Elanga, but the hosts continued to rally.

Marc Cucurella made it 2-0 four minutes after the break, firing into the roof of the net from close range, before Pascal Gross then steered a shot past David de Gea nine minutes later.

Leandro Trossard added a fourth when Diogo Dalot's clearance off the goalline following an intricate Brighton passing move bounced off his chest and into the United goal.

Brighton continued to pick holes in the United defence and piled on the pressure, but could not add to their tally.

United have now conceded 56 goals in the Premier League this season, their worst defensive record in a single campaign in the competition.

The result means it is now mathematically impossible for sixth-placed United to qualify for the Champions League, as they sit five points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal with one game left to play.

Brighton are ninth, five points off a Europa Conference League spot with two remaining matches.

Team news Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick named an unchanged side following Monday night's 3-0 win over Brentford at Old Trafford. Captain Harry Maguire returned to the squad after recovering from a knee injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also among the substitutes. Brighton head coach Graham Potter made one change to his side after last weekend's 3-0 victory at Wolves. Enock Mwepu was replaced in the starting line-up by Pascal Gross.

Rangnick: Terrible Man Utd humiliated

Ralf Rangnick apologised to Manchester United supporters after he said his "terrible" side were "humiliated" on the south coast.

When asked if the performance was the worst of his tenure, he told Sky Sports: "Yes it was from the first to the last minute.

"Not enough in all important areas. We were second best. We can only apologise to the supporters. It was a terrible performance and a humiliating defeat.

"We gave them too much time, too much space. We couldn't get into a position to stop them playing through our lines. The game plan was completely different. We told the players to be as compact as possible and then to release pressure on them. We couldn't stop them."

Bruno: We're not fit to wear the shirt

Manchester United's supporters packed out the away end at the Amex but their anger towards the team was easy to hear after they side conceded the fourth goal, chanting en masse: "You're not fit to wear the shirt."

When asked about the chanting, captain for the day Bruno Fernandes agreed with the supporters.

He told Sky Sports: "What we did, and by myself, was not enough to be in a Manchester United shirt. I accept that. It is not good enough.

"They outplayed us. They always had a solution. Pressed us better and they deserved the result.

"A little bit of everything went wrong. Quality. Mentality. They deserved to win and we deserve to be in the position we are in now."

Potter hails fantastic win | Dunk: A special day

Having guided Brighton to their best season in the Premier League since promotion in 2017, Graham Potter was delighted to give the club's supporters a first home win since Boxing Day.

He told Sky Sports: "It was nice to give the supporters a performance and a memory, so we're delighted.

"We played well from the start and I thought we were the better team. The boys did everything they could in terms of what we asked them to do.

"They defended well, pressed well, created some danger and were brave on the ball. It was a fantastic performance.

"We're on 47 points now, which is an improvement. We're really happy."

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk said: "It is a special day. United are a top side and we've let our home fans down this season, so it was a nice moment."

Opta stats: Brighton record biggest top-flight win

This was Brighton's biggest top-flight win in their history, in what was their 356th match at this level.

This defeat leaves Manchester United on 58 points with just one Premier League game remaining this season, guaranteeing that 2021/22 will see their lowest points total in a campaign in the competition (previously 64 in 2013/14).

Manchester United have conceded 56 goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a single league campaign since 1978-79 (63).

Manchester United have lost five consecutive away league games for the first time since March 1981 under Dave Sexton (run of six).

Brighton travel to Leeds in their penultimate Premier League game of the season on May 15 (kick-off 2pm). They then finish the campaign at home to West Ham seven days later (kick-off 4pm).

Manchester United have one match remaining of the Ralf Rangnick era. They travel to Crystal Palace on May 22 (kick-off 4pm).

