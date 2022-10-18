Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Roberto De Zerbi remains winless after more finishing frustration

Roberto De Zerbi remains winless as Brighton boss after his side slipped to a 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Despite creating ample opportunities, especially in the first half, Brighton failed to score for the third game running as they simply ran out of ideas against a resolute if limited Forest.

Leandro Trossard clipped the bar and Dean Henderson was called upon to make six saves, the pick of which came late on to deny Pascal Gross.

This was Brighton's 16th 0-0 since the start of the 19/20 season - the most of any Premier League side in that period.

Forest took 59 minutes to register a shot or even have a touch in Brighton's penalty box - but it was another improved defensive showing with a point lifting them off the bottom of the table.

Player ratings Brighton: Sanchez (7), Veltman (7), Dunk (7), Webster (7), March (7), Mac Allister (7), Caicedo (7), Lallana (6), Gross (6), Welbeck (6), Trossard (7)



Subs: Lamptey (7), Undav (6)



Nottingham Forest: Henderson (8), Williams (7), Cook (8), McKenna (8), Aurier (7), Freuler (7), Yates (7), Mangala (6), Lingard (6), Johnson (6), Gibbs-White (6)



Subs: Worrall (7), Biancone (6), Toffolo (6), Awonyi (6), Kouyate (7)



Man of the match: Dean Henderson

A tale of frustration for Brighton...

Brighton paid tribute pre-match to Enock Mwepu in their first home game since his sad retirement because of a hereditary heart condition, and the home fans chanted his name throughout the opening stages.

The Seagulls played with great intricacy and flow with Forest sitting deep, but it took them 29 minutes to create a strong opening as Joel Veltman blazed over from 12 yards.

That opened the floodgates for Brighton. Solly March tested Henderson with a low drive before Trossard crashed an effort off the top of the bar.

Henderson then produced a brilliant double save to deny Gross and Danny Welbeck as Brighton yet again failed to capitalise on their dominance in a home game.

With frustration levels growing as the game wore on, Forest sensed their hard graft may just be enough for an unlikely point. Brennan Johnson scampered away on 59 minutes but his effort from the angle went out for a throw in - one of just two shots Forest had in the game.

Back at the other end, Brighton remained cool in possession but limp in attack. Forest defended their box very astutely and when required their goalkeeper came to their rescue. Gross thought he had scored with eight minutes to go but Henderson's reactions were superb to claw the chance away.

Brighton have now failed to score with their last 54 shots with 18 of those on target.

Problems for De Zerbi to fix.

Brighton visit Manchester City on Saturday at the Etihad at 3pm in the Premier League while Nottingham Forest host Liverpool at the City Ground on the same day; kick-off 12.30pm.