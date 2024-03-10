Brighton 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Andrew Omobamidele own goal settles low quality encounter

Brighton moved on from their Europa League hammering in midweek with an edgy 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The winning goal came in scrappy fashion after 29 minutes when Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels flapped at a Pascal Gross set-piece and the ball bounced in off defender Andrew Omobamidele.

Brighton were far from their fluid best, perhaps suffering a hangover from their 4-0 defeat to Roma, but Forest couldn't capitalise with Divock Origi offering up two great one-on-one chances.

Forest, who dominated the second half, felt aggrieved that Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder avoided a 67th-minute red card for a lunging challenge on Neco Williams that only drew a yellow card.

The result lifts Brighton into eighth place, five points off Manchester United in sixth. Meanwhile, Forest remain looking over their shoulder, just three points above Luton in the relegation zone.

Player ratings: Brighton: Verbruggen (7), Veltman (7), Dunk (8), Van Hecke (7), Estupinan (6), Baleba (8), Gross (8), Moder (6), Adingra (6), Ferguson (6), Fati (6)



Subs: Lamptey (7), Welbeck (6), Enciso (7), Lallana (6), Igor (6)



Nottingham Forest: Sels (5), Williams (6), Omobamidele (6), Murillo (7), Toffolo (6), Dominguez (6), Yates (6), Danilo (6), Gibbs-White (7), Wood (6), Origi (5)



Subs: Elanga (6), Awoniyi (6), Hudson-Odoi (6), Sangare (6), Kouyate (6)



Player of the Match: Lewis Dunk

How showed Brighton grit to get job done...

Roberto De Zerbi had been openly critical of Brighton's failure to cope with the added European demands this season but his team came out unified and committed.

Chances fell to Moder and Ansu Fati in the early stages, both supplied by Gross, before they edged ahead in the 29th minute.

Another beauty of a Gross inswinging free-kick from the left caused indecision inside Forest's six-yard box and, with Sels under pressure from Moder, Omobamidele nodded into his own net at the near post. It was a messy goal that would have infuriated Nuno Espirito Santo.

Forest should have levelled moment later when Morgan Gibbs-White's perfectly weighted pass sent Origi through on goal but his low effort was repelled by the legs of Bart Verbruggen.

Origi scampered through again just after the break but lashed wildly over from a tight angle, before Murillo thumped a free-kick straight at Verbruggen.

Brighton yet again looked to feeling the effects from their European trip as they sank deeper with Moder's tired lunge on Williams' ankle lucky not to result in a red card.

Chris Wood then forced a fine fingertip save from Verbruggen as Forest played with a front four following the introductions of Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Taiwo Awoniyi.

But despite the wealth of attacking talent on the pitch, Forest offered little in the closing stages. An ugly win for Brighton but an important one.

Brighton host Roma in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday March 14. They head to Liverpool in the Premier League after the international break on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 2pm.

Nottingham Forest head to Luton in the Premier League on Saturday March 16. Kick-off 3pm.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...