Brighton vs Liverpool preview, team news, kick-off, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 12.30pm).

Team news

Brighton will be without the suspended Tariq Lamptey for Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Amex Stadium following the defender's red card at Aston Villa last weekend.

Ex-Reds midfielder Adam Lallana is being assessed, Solly March is expected to be available despite a slight ankle issue and the fit-again Leandro Trossard could make his return to the matchday squad.

Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister have both been missing due to illness. Propper is ready to return, but it is thought the game will come too soon for Mac Allister.

Image: Tariq Lamptey has starred for Brighton this term but is banned

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could return after a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

The midfielder partially trained on Thursday for the first time and has a chance of being included.

Jurgen Klopp will still be without midfielders Naby Keita (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle), defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez (both knee) but should restore his first-choice line-up after resting five players for the Champions League defeat to Atalanta.

How to follow

Follow Brighton vs Liverpool in our dedicated live match blog.

Were Liverpool really Evens to beat Leicester at home? Or did I dream that? Usually, a price like that comes with a too good to be true tag. But no, we all doubled our money.

That performance rubberstamped Jurgen Klopp's team as the most likely winners of the Premier League. Even at 11/8 with Sky Bet the argument can be made to back them when analysing the performance metrics. They lead the way for total shots inside the box (105), expected goals (20.44) and big chances created (23) - all strong barometers of a dominant team. Plus, they have shipped only three goals since Virgil van Dijk's season was ended - only Chelsea and Manchester United have conceded fewer in that period. Klopp is skillfully plugging that gap.

If there was a market for Brighton to get their tummies tickled by pundits for a spirited defeat in this one, I would be a backer of 'yes'. Despite some strong performances, they have not won any of their last eight home matches at the Amex, including against Burnley and West Brom. With the influential Tariq Lamptey suspended too, I just cannot foresee how Brighton will be good enough in both boxes to seriously trouble Liverpool.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Brighton have never won a top-flight home game against Liverpool (D3 L4), losing all three in the Premier League by an aggregate score of 2-9. Indeed, the Seagulls' only home victory over Liverpool in league competition came in the second tier in January 1961 (3-1).

Liverpool have won each of their last nine meetings with Brighton in all competitions, netting 27 goals in the process and conceding just seven.

Following their 2-1 win at Aston Villa last time out, Brighton are looking to pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time since November 2019. However, each of the Seagulls' last four Premier League wins have been away from home, winning none of their last eight at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton have never won in 14 previous attempts against reigning top-flight champions (D2 L12), losing all six such games in the Premier League by an aggregate score of 2-21. Both points they've picked up in these matches have been against Liverpool (2-2 in February 1981, 2-2 in March 1983).

Liverpool are winless in their last three Premier League away games (D2 L1), last going four without a win on the road between January-March 2017 (5 games).

Only Chelsea (22) have scored more Premier League goals than Liverpool (21) this season, with the Reds the only side to score in every game so far this term.

Liverpool's Premier League games have seen a league-high 23 goals in the first half so far this season, with the Reds scoring a league-high 12 and conceding a league-high 11 goals before half-time.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in eight goals in his six Premier League appearances against Brighton, scoring five and assisting three.

Danny Welbeck netted his first Premier League goal for Brighton against Aston Villa last time out; he's not scored in consecutive league appearances since January 2016 (vs Leicester and Man Utd for Arsenal).

Liverpool's Diogo Jota scored twice on his last Premier League visit to Brighton, in a 2-2 draw for Wolves last season. However, all four of the Portuguese's league goals for the Reds so far have come at Anfield.

