Brighton vs Watford preview

Brighton striker Glenn Murray is pushing to start against Watford

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Brighton vs Watford on Saturday (Kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

Brighton boss Graham Potter has confirmed defender Shane Duffy could be available for selection after returning to training.

Dan Burn is "making good progress," according to Potter and the Seagulls have no additional injury concerns following the 3-3 draw with West Ham.

Tariq Lamptey could make his Brighton debut after joining from Chelsea while Potter also has a selection dilemma up top with Glenn Murray pushing for another start following his goal-scoring display against the Hammers.

Jose Izquierdo remains sidelined.

Watford will be without Tom Cleverley (Achilles), Ismaila Sarr (hamstring), Kiko Femenia (hamstring) and Daryl Janmaat (knee) while Craig Dawson (knock) has also been ruled out.

Nigel Pearson will wait for news on Nathaniel Chalobah after he suffered a lower back injury in the 3-2 defeat to Everton, but midfielder Adalberto Penaranda has returned from his loan spell at Belgian side Eupen.

How to follow

Follow the match in our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Opta stats

Brighton are looking to secure their first league double over Watford since 1990-91, when the sides were playing in the second tier.

Watford have lost just one of their last seven away league games against Brighton (W3 D3), though that defeat did come in the Premier League in December 2017 (0-1).

Brighton won the reverse fixture against Watford 3-0 on the opening weekend of the season, scoring more goals in that victory as they had in their previous seven league meetings with the Hornets combined (2).

Brighton have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games (D5 L4), a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth in December. Indeed, no side has won fewer Premier League points in 2020 than the Seagulls (3).

Watford have lost their last two Premier League games, conceding five goals in these matches; this following a run where they'd lost just one of eight league games (W4 D3), across which they'd shipped just four goals.

Charlie's prediction

What a game this is. The battle with these two being in their respective positions in the table will make it interesting. Glenn Murray has signed a new Brighton deal and he managed to get them out of a hole at West Ham. It keeps them bubbling above the surface.

I know there was an issue with how Watford crumbled against Everton - Ben Foster has been brilliant but he hardly came for a cross and their defending was poor from set pieces - but there is something about the Hornets that tells me they can get something out of this. Watford will be physical. Brighton are a nice and tidy team, but will be in a bit of bother after this weekend.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: Brighton 1-2 Watford (11/1 with Sky Bet)