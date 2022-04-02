Burnley 0-2 Man City: Champions return to top of Premier League with comfortable win at Turf Moor

Manchester City responded to Liverpool's win over Watford earlier in the day by easing to a 2-0 victory at Burnley that sent them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's side went into the game at Turf Moor knowing that anything but three points would see them go into next weekend's showdown with Liverpool - live on Sky Sports - behind their title rivals.

Man City also face a Champions League double-header against Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks, and Guardiola said before the game his side could not afford to overlook the challenge presented by Burnley.

Fortunately for the manager, his team appeared to listen to his warning, with Kevin De Bruyne giving them the lead after just five minutes when he latched onto Raheem Sterling's cushioned pass and drilled a first-time shot into the top corner of Nick Pope's net.

City tend to enjoy themselves against Burnley - they have now won their last 10 games against the Clarets by an aggregate score of 34-1 - and they doubled their lead 20 minutes later in similar fashion, with Sterling once again finding space on the right before squaring for Ilkay Gundogan, whose strike took a slight deflection off Kevin Long to wrong foot Pope.

With so many important fixtures on the horizon, it was perhaps understandable that City appeared to ease off after going 2-0 ahead, although they did continue to create chances.

Sterling volleyed high and wide with Pope stranded after Phil Foden found him with a clipped through ball, and Foden then saw his clever back-heeled volley from Joao Cancelo's cross kept out by the Burnley goalkeeper.

Gabriel Jesus was introduced with just under half an hour to play and appeared determined to end his barren run in the Premier League, with his last goal in the competition coming in September.

But the Brazilian - looking short of confidence - missed a number of chances, including an effort that came back off the post and a volley over the bar from yet another Sterling cross.

As for Burnley, they were unable to muster much of a comeback, with Jay Rodriguez's effort from the edge of the area after Jack Grealish was caught in possession the closest they came to troubling Ederson.

The Clarets have now failed to score in their last four league games - their longest run without a goal in the competition in nearly seven years - and they remain 19th in the Premier League, four points behind 17th-placed Everton, who take on West Ham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Team news Sean Dyche made two changes to his Burnley side, with Kevin Long coming in for the suspended Nathan Collins and Jack Cork replacing Maxwel Cornet.

Man City made three changes, with Ederson coming in for Zach Steffen, Nathan Ake replacing John Stones and Phil Foden resuming his role as a false nine in place of Gabriel Jesus.

Manchester City are in Champions League action on Tuesday as they host Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final; 8pm kick-off. Then on Sunday, April 10 it is a potential title-decider at the Etihad as City host Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 4.30pm.

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 10th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Burnley face two crucial matches against relegation rivals, starting with Everton at home on Wednesday night live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 7.30pm. The Clarets then host bottom side Norwich on Sunday, April 10 live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off at 2pm.