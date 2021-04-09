Burnley vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Burnley vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Burnley will have full-backs Erik Pieters and Phil Bardsley available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Left-back Pieters has recovered after being forced off by a hamstring problem in last weekend's loss at Southampton, while right-back Bardsley returns to contention following compassionate leave.

The Clarets remain without injured trio Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long.

Newcastle's leading scorer Callum Wilson is available for Sunday's Premier League trip to Burnley after missing seven games with a hamstring tear.

Image: Newcastle striker Callum Wilson should be back for the game against Burnley

However, the striker's impending return comes as skipper Jamaal Lascelles undergoes scans of a suspected stress fracture of his foot which will keep him out of the trip to Turf Moor.

Fellow defender Federico Fernandez (calf) is fit and striker Andy Carroll (calf) has a chance of making it, but midfielder Ryan Fraser (groin) and Fabian Schar and Isaac Hayden (both knee) are still out.

How to follow

2:15 A preview of Matchweek 31 from the Premier League as Man City host Leeds, Manchester United travel to Tottenham and Leicester face West Ham

Burnley vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11am; kick-off 12pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Burnley

Newcastle United Sunday 11th April 11:00am Kick off 12:00pm

Jones Knows prediction

If it looks like a draw, smells like a draw and sounds like a draw, then it's probably a draw.

You can rest assured Sean Dyche will not accept having let slip a two-goal lead at Southampton, there will be no risks taken in this one, especially against a team that could just haul Burnley back into the relegation melting pot.

Newcastle have a big opportunity to pull further clear of the drop zone, but perhaps more interestingly, the Clarets are seven points clear of danger and Steve Bruce's team can reel them back by registering maximum points. Dyche has a habit of making his side tough to beat in these relegation scraps. At Turf Moor this season, they have drawn with Brighton, Fulham and West Brom, which has been enough to keep their heads firmly above relegation waters.

With Steve Bruce always happy to take a point on the road too, this one looks ripe for the spoils to be shared.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1

BETTING ANGLE: Back the draw (21/10 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

3:04 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Burnley

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Tottenham

Opta stats

Burnley won 1-0 in their last home league game against Newcastle, last winning back-to-back home top-flight games against the Magpies in August 1968.

Following their 3-1 win over Burnley earlier this season, Newcastle are looking for their second Premier League double over the Clarets, previously doing so in 2018-19.

Burnley are winless in their last six Premier League games at Turf Moor (D5 L1), drawing each of their last five - they haven't drawn six consecutive home league games since April 1936 in the second tier.

Newcastle have failed to win each of their last seven games in the Premier League (D4 L3), although they've avoided defeat in four of the last five (D4 L1). Last time out versus Spurs, the Magpies attempted 22 shots, their joint-highest tally in a Premier League game this term (also v Leeds in January).

Newcastle have picked up 29 points from 30 Premier League games this season - on three of the last four occasions the Magpies won 29 points or fewer at this stage of a top-flight campaign they were eventually relegated (2015-16, 2008-09 and 1988-89).

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour who explains why April could be a decisive month for Tottenham's next steps as a club, while Sky Sports football writer Jack Wilkinson reacts to Man Utd's Europa League win and assesses their chances of getting some revenge for their big defeat to Spurs earlier this season.

Sky Sports features writer Nick Wright is also on the show, looking back at two contrasting performances from Liverpool and the reasons behind their inconsistency, as well as previewing a big top-four race clash between surprise package West Ham and Leicester. He also makes his Pitch for the weekend about an important game at the other end of the table between Burnley and Newcastle.