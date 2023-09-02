Burnley 2-5 Tottenham: Heung-Min Son scores a hat-trick to maintain Spurs' unbeaten Premier League start

Heung-Min Son scored a hat-trick as Tottenham came from a goal down to hammer newly-promoted Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor to maintain their unbeaten Premier League start under Ange Postecoglou.

"Spurs fell behind in the fourth minute to Lyle Foster's close-range goal but the visitors recovered superbly with Son's clever dinked finish in the 16th minute sparking a ruthless comeback.

Spurs went ahead in first-half stoppage time as Cristian Romero's screamer from the edge of the box completed the turnaround.

Player ratings Burnley: Trafford (6); Roberts (5), Al-Dakhil (5), O’Shea (5), Beyer (5); Gudmundsson (5), Cullen (6), Berge (6), Koleosho (6); Amdouni (6), Foster (7).



Subs: Brownhill (7), Delcroix (5), Redmond (6), Larsen (6), Cork (6).



Tottenham: Vicario (7); Porro (7), Romero (8), Van de Ven (6), Udogie (7); Sarr (6), Bissouma (7); Kulusevski (6), Maddison (8), Solomon (8); Son (9).



Subs: Perisic (6), Hojbjerg (6), Richarlison (6), Royal (n/a), Skipp (n/a).



Player of the match: Heung-Min Son.

Postecoglou's side then hit three goals in the space of 12 second-half minutes that began with James Maddison's wonderful curled finish from outside the box in the 54th minute.

Son then scored his second in the 63rd minute before completing his hat-trick just three minutes later with a cool low finish when through one-on-one.

Burnley substitute Josh Brownhill did score a stoppage-time consolation but it did not dampen Spurs' fine start under Postecoglou, with the north London club moving up to second in the table with 10 points from four games.

Meanwhile, Burnley remain point-less and are bottom of the league having lost all three opening matches.

How the Angeball revolution continued at Turf Moor

Heading into the game at Burnley, Son had yet to score this season but Postecoglou gave him a chance to be the focal point in the attack as he dropped Richarlison to allow the Spurs captain to lead the line.

But it was Burnley who started the brighter and they were immediately rewarded for their early pressure in the fourth minute as Foster swept home from Luca Koleosho's pull-back.

Team news Burnley welcomed Jordan Beyer back from injury with the defender one of two changes from the defeat over Aston Villa. Beyer replaced Hannes Delcroix, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson came in for Manuel Benson.

Ange Postecoglou made one change from the win at Bournemouth as Manor Solomon made his first start of the season, replacing Richarlison, who was dropped to the bench.

The response from Tottenham, though, was swift as Son combined nicely with Manor Solomon to then produce an exquisite chipped finish over Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and bring Spurs level in the 16th minute.

Spurs then stepped up their pressure to take full control of the game and it paid off in the second minute of first-half stoppage time when Romero rifled home in off the inside of the post from the edge of the box.

Image: Cristian Romero celebrates giving Spurs the lead at Burnley

The Argentine's second goal of the season did survive a lengthy check for both a possible offside against James Maddison and a potential Pape Sarr foul in the build-up.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany made two changes at the break as he shifted to a back five, but Spurs remained rampant as they took a two-goal lead nine minutes into the second half thanks to the influential Maddison.

The Spurs midfielder found space on the edge of the box before unleashing a powerful curling effort past Trafford to make it 3-1.

Image: Son and James Maddison celebrate in the victory at Burnley

Just minutes later, Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario made a fine one-handed save to deny Foster's deflected effort inside the box.

The game was then put beyond Burnley in the 63rd minute when Son combined with Solomon again to then place past Trafford.

Three minutes later Son collected Pedro Porro's ball to get in behind the Burnley defence and finish clinically to celebrate his hat-trick in front of a buoyant Spurs away end.

Burnley substitute Brownhill guided a late consolation past Vicario in the 94th minute but the Spurs revolution under Postecoglou continues having now won three straight Premier League games.

Ange: 'Outstanding' reaction to going behind | 'I'm ecstatic for Son'

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou speaking to Sky Sports:

"Going a goal down early away from home is always a bit of a test so it's not what you want to see but looking at how the guys reacted and played our way through that was outstanding.

"We stayed calm, played our football, grew into the game and then got a real grip on the whole contest both defensively and with the ball."

On Son, he said: "I think he's been outstanding for us all year. Even today the way he pressed the goalkeeper, I thought that was a trigger for us to really get some impetus into the game so it wasn't just his goals but his hard work.

"He has the quality to finish them off and I'm ecstatic for him."

Kompany: We need to get better quickly

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany speaking to Sky Sports:

"Conceding that goal before half-time was really poor timing. As much as we created chances I thought that we obviously lacked solidity - that was clear today.

"We need to get better as fast as we can. We need to reach the levels that are required for the Premier League.

"The belief is there. The feeling that we are going to become a good Premier League side is there but you have to get better quick."

Burnley return from the international break with a trip to Nottingham Forest on September 18, live on Monday Night Football. Kick-off 8pm.

Tottenham will host Sheffield United on Saturday September 16. Kick-off 3pm.

FPL Stats: Burnley 2-5 Tottenham Goals Foster, Brownhill | Son (3), Romero, Maddison Assists Koleosho, Cullen | Solomon (2), Porro, Udogie Bonus points Son (3), Solomon (2), Udogie (1)

Opta stats: Burnley fourth PL side this season to lose opening three games