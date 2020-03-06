Live on Sky: Burnley vs Tottenham preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Burnley vs Tottenham in the Premier League.

Team news

Burnley will once again be without injured trio Ashley Barnes, Matt Lowton and Johann Berg Gudmundsson for the visit of Tottenham.

Barnes is back in training with the rest of the first team following a hernia operation that has sidelined him since New Year's Day, but the striker is not yet ready to return this weekend.

Full-back Lowton remains out with a knee problem while winger Gudmundsson continues to be frustrated by a calf niggle.

Jose Mourinho expects Hugo Lloris to be back in the Tottenham goal. The France captain has missed the last two games with a groin injury but returned to training on Friday.

Moussa Sissoko (knee), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Heung-Min Son (arm) are still out.

How to follow

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Opta stats

Burnley have won just two of their 11 Premier League meetings with Spurs (W2 D2 L7), though both of those wins have come at Turf Moor in May 2010 and February 2019.

This is the 100th league meeting between Burnley and Spurs, with Spurs winning marginally more games (39) than Burnley (36) in the previous 99 games.

Burnley are unbeaten in their last six matches in the Premier League (W4 D2), conceding just two goals in this run and never more than once in a match. They last enjoyed a longer unbeaten streak back in February 2019 (eight games).

Tottenham have lost their last two Premier League matches, conceding 2+ goals in each defeat - they last suffered three consecutive losses back in November 2012 under Andre Villas-Boas.

Only Liverpool (12) have kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season than Burnley (11), while only in 2017-18 (12) have the Clarets recorded more shutouts in a single Premier League campaign than they have in 2019-20.

Tottenham have conceded at least two goals in 50 per cent of their 16 Premier League matches under Jose Mourinho (8/16) - his highest such ratio in a single stint as manager in the competition (next highest, Manchester United 24.7%).

Burnley have conceded fewer goals via set pieces (excluding penalties) than any other Premier League team this season (two).

Burnley's Chris Wood has scored exactly 10 goals in each of his last three Premier League seasons and could become only the third player to net more than 10 in a single PL campaign for the Clarets after Ashley Barnes in 2018-19 (12) and Danny Ings in 2014-15 (11).

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has been directly involved in six goals in his last six Premier League games against Burnley, scoring twice and assisting four. Only versus Southampton (nine) and Chelsea (seven) has Alli had a hand in more PL goals than versus the Clarets (six).

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho has only faced Swansea (nine) more often in the Premier League without losing than he has against Burnley (eight), winning five and drawing three against the Clarets.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

Tottenham's priority right now is to try and get a result and to try and defend. It means the reputation of Jose Mourinho is in jeopardy as this is what he was brought in to do - it's what he's famous for. His team don't know how to defend, and he was once the master of the art.

Have Spurs got the fight and togetherness? I can't see it. Every team gets injuries, and they've got far more options than most clubs. If Arsenal and Everton are in with a chance of the top four, then we can't discount Burnley who are a point above them.

I don't think they have enough goals from different areas, but they're a solid side who have regrouped. Tottenham are in meltdown and I think Burnley will take no prisoners in this.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)