Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Crystal Palace will still be without defender Gary Cahill as they prepare to face Sheffield United at Selhurst Park.

Cahill sat out the 1-1 draw with Leicester after injuring his hamstring against Aston Villa, and is yet to return to full fitness.

Image: Crystal Palace will be without Gary Cahill for the visit of Sheffield United

Boss Roy Hodgson has no new injury concerns with defender Martin Kelly (calf), goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (thigh), right-back Nathan Ferguson (knee) and striker Connor Wickham (thigh) all still out.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder does not expect to have any of the players available who missed Tuesday's defeat by Burnley.

Two unnamed players are isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while a couple more are doubts with knocks picked up in the loss to the Clarets.

Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp and Phil Jagielka were all absent from the squad on Tuesday. John Lundstram completes a three-match ban, while Sander Berge and Jack O'Connell are long-term absentees.

How to follow

Crystal Palace

Sheffield United Saturday 2nd January 2:30pm Kick off 3:00pm

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2.30pm on Saturday; kick-off at 3pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

1:59 A look at some of the key stats surrounding matchweek 17's Premier League fixtures

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League. There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats

2:24 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's draw with Leicester in the Premier League

Crystal Palace lost both Premier League meetings with Sheffield United last season - they've not lost three consecutive league games against the Blades since April 1973.

Crystal Palace were one of just two sides Sheffield United won home and away against in the Premier League last season (along with Norwich), and were also one of two teams the Blades kept two clean sheets against (also Aston Villa).

Sheffield United lost their first league game of 2020, going down 0-2 at Liverpool. They've not lost their first league game in consecutive calendar years since doing so in 2011 and 2012.

When playing their first league game of a calendar year at home, Crystal Palace have won just one of their last six such matches (D2 L3), beating Wolves 3-1 in 2013.

Sheffield United have won just 8% of their Premier League games in London, winning two of their 25 visits (D8 L15). Indeed, of all teams to have played at least 20 Premier League away games in the capital, only Derby have a lower win rate (2.6%).

2:34 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win over Sheffield United in the Premier League