 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs Feyenoord. UEFA Champions League Group E.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 0

    Feyenoord 0

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
      corner icon

      Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Quilindschy Hartman.
      end_delay icon

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      start_delay icon

      Delay in match because of an injury Tomoki Iwata (Celtic).
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.
      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Palma.
      corner icon

      Corner, Feyenoord. Conceded by Stephen Welsh.
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Quinten Timber (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Quilindschy Hartman.
      free_kick_won icon

      Luis Palma (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord).
      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.

      First Half begins.

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.