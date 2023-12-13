Celtic vs Feyenoord. UEFA Champions League Group E.
Celtic Park.
Attempt blocked. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.
Attempt saved. Matt O'Riley (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luis Palma.
Attempt blocked. Quinten Timber (Feyenoord) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Quilindschy Hartman.
Attempt blocked. Mikey Johnston (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt O'Riley.