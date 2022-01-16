Celtic vs Hibernian: Match preview, stats and team news

Team news, stats and how to follow Celtic vs Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership on Monday night.

Team news

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will assess Portuguese striker Jota ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Hibernian at Celtic Park on Monday night.

The Hoops attacker has resumed training after recovering from a hamstring problem.

New signings from the J-League, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda are available, while David Turnbull and Albian Ajeti (both hamstring), Giorgos Giakoumakis (knee), James Forrest (knock), Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (knee) are at various stages of their comebacks and Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi (hamstring) is reportedly battling for fitness.

Hibernian quartet Chris Mueller, Rocky Bushiri, Harry Clarke and Dylan Tait are all in contention to make their debuts against Celtic.

New striker Elias Melkersen is still awaiting his work permit and on-loan Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson is ineligible to face his parent club, while defenders Ryan Porteous and Paul McGinn are both suspended.

Kyle Magennis is back in training after being sidelined for more than three months but the midfielder is still several weeks away from returning to action.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel on Monday night.

Last time out

Opta stats

● Celtic are unbeaten in nine league matches against Hibernian (W4 D5) since a 0-2 defeat in December 2018.

● Hibernian are winless in 14 league games at Celtic Park (D4 L10), with their last away league win over Celtic coming in January 2010 under John Hughes, with Anthony Stokes and Daniel Galbraith scoring Hibs' goals.

● Celtic are unbeaten in 15 home league matches (W12 D3) since a 1-2 defeat to St. Mirren in January 2021. The Hoops have scored 37 and conceded just four goals in this run.

● Hibernian have won each of their last three league games, including both of the two under new manager Shaun Maloney. It's Hibs' best league winning run since a spell of four straight wins from January-February 2021.

● Hibernian's Martin Boyle has attempted 16 shots and created 15 chances following a ball carry (a player moving the ball five metres or more) in this season's Scottish Premiership, with those 31 shot involvements following carries the most of any player in this season's competition.