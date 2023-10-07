Celtic 3-1 Kilmarnock: Luis Palma rewards Brendan Rodgers' faith to score in fifth straight league win for hosts

Luis Palma rewarded Brendan Rodgers' faith with a goal on his first league start as Celtic saw off plucky Kilmarnock 3-1 for a fifth straight league win.

Palma's curler 12 minutes before the break looked to have secured the hosts' victory, but David Watson set up a nervy ending with a goal on the break before Greg Taylor struck from a corner to end any hopes of a fightback.

Reo Hatate put Celtic ahead with a composed finish after a fine solo run after 22 minutes before Palma doubled the lead 11 minutes later.

Celtic looked largely in cruise control and were awarded a penalty after the break for a Watson trip on Hatate, which was then overturned by VAR.

But Kilmarnock hung on, and got their rewards when Watson latched onto Liam Polworth's ball forward to score through Joe Hart's legs.

Derek McInnes' side pushed for a leveller and twice came close to finding it before Taylor was left unmarked from a corner to half-volley home with eight minutes left as Celtic saw out a serene ending to keep up their winning run.

How Celtic racked up fifth straight league win

Image: Reo Hatate celebrates as he scores the opener for Celtic

Europe may be proving a harsh taskmaster for Rodgers but his team are having no such trouble in the Scottish Premiership.

But against the only side to have beaten them domestically this season back in August in the Scottish League Cup, they found Kilmarnock's five-man defence tough to break down and needed a moment of magic to find a way through.

Hatate was the provider, picking up the ball 25 yards out and jinking his way past a number of challenges before stroking the ball inside the near post for a superb opener.

Palma, handed a first league start after his goal at Motherwell last weekend, found the same corner 11 minutes later with a 20-yard curler following some unusually lax defending from the visitors, with Celtic's job already looking done by the interval.

Image: Celtic's Luis Palma celebrates after scoring the second goal

They thought they had a huge chance for a third when Matthew McDermid pointed to the spot as Hatate tangled with Watson, but a VAR intervention showed the Celtic man had initiated contact.

Soon after Kilmarnock gave themselves hope of a comeback with a goal from their first shot on target. Polworth waited for Watson's run from deep and found the unmarked midfielder to squirm the ball through Hart's legs and change the mood around Celtic Park.

It was almost silenced again when Joe Wright's header from a free-kick smacked into the ground and just over Hart's bar.

But Taylor would have the last laugh, latching onto Daezen Maeda's flick-on at a corner to finish off Kilmarnock's resistance and put Celtic seven points clear until St Mirren and Rangers meet on Sunday.

Rodgers: The score does not reflect our performance

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praised his players' resolve in the win after admitting there had been a period of "grieving" following the midweek Champions League defeat to Lazio.

"I'm really pleased with the performance today off the back of the game during the week.

"We could all touch the pain of that result because our display didn't merit it.

"But it's about how you respond. You grieve for 24 hours, I sensed it from everyone, the players and the supporters. But you need to show strength of mentality to get back to winning again.

"We showed that today because we switched back to perform well today. The players deserve credit for that."

McInnes: Celtic's second goal should have been disallowed

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes felt that Celtic's second goal, scored by Palma via a ricochet off Hatate, should have been ruled out.

He said: "When I saw it on the big screen I thought he was offside and when VAR were checking it I was expecting it to be chopped off.

"I showed the referee the pictures that I'd seen. But they're obviously dependent on the people in VAR looking at different angles.

"I saw an angle on my analyst's laptop. Whether he's a computer genius and has played around with the lines I don't know. But it looked offside."

Celtic are away to Hearts when they return from the international break on October 22, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 2.15pm.

Kilmarnock are at home to Livingston on October 21. Kick-off 3pm.