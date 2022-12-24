 Skip to content
Celtic vs St. Johnstone. Scottish Premiership.

Celtic ParkAttendance58,635.

Celtic 4

  • R Hatate (14th minute, 52nd minute)
  • K Furuhashi (18th minute, 40th minute)
  • D Turnbull (sent off 96th minute)

St. Johnstone 1

  • D Wright (67th minute)

Celtic 4-1 St Johnstone: Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi doubles restore Hoops' advantage at top of the table

Match report as Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi both scored two to put Celtic in a commanding position at the top of the table; questions asked of VAR after long delay for Celtic's fourth goal with Hatate clearly onside; David Turnbull was red carded for a high boot in stoppage-time

Saturday 24 December 2022 14:33, UK

Celtic&#39;s Reo Hatate celebrates making it 1-0 vs St Johnstone at Celtic Park
Image: Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates making it 1-0 vs St Johnstone at Celtic Park

Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a comfortable 4-1 win over St Johnstone on Christmas Eve.

Reo Hatate (14, 52) and Kyogo Furuhashi (18, 40) scored two each before Jay Wright (67) got one back for the visitors as Celtic put on a dominant display to respond to Rangers' 1-0 win over Ross County on Friday night.

There was more criticism for VAR as Hatate's second goal and Celtic's fourth, which was initially ruled offside, took the officials nearly three minutes to deliberate over even though he appeared to be clearly onside.

The technology later played a role in the sending off of Celtic's David Turnbull in stoppage-time after he connected with St Johnstone goalkeeper Remi Matthews' head with a high boot.

Celtic&#39;s Reo Hatate celebrates making it 4-0 with Callum McGregor against St Johnstone
Image: Celtic's Reo Hatate celebrates making it 4-0 with Callum McGregor against St Johnstone

Celtic have put themselves in a commanding position in the table with their 11th consecutive win in the league ahead of the Old Firm on January 2, live on Sky Sports Football, as they look to defend their crown.

More to follow...

Rangers
Celtic

Monday 2nd January 11:30am Kick off 12:30pm

What's next?

Hibernian
Celtic

Wednesday 28th December 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action on 28 December away to Hibernian, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 8pm.

St Johnstone are at home to Hearts on the same night. That game kicks-off at 7.45pm.

