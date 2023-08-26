Celtic 0-0 St Johnstone: Champions drop first points of Scottish Premiership season after Dimitar Mitov masterclass

Celtic dropped their first points of the new campaign after being held to a frustrating 0-0 draw with defiant St Johnstone, who had goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov to thank for a string of superb saves.

St Johnstone broke their Scottish Premiership duck as a result, earning their first point of the season, while Brendan Rodgers' side reclaim top spot by virtue of goal difference - locked on seven points with Motherwell.

Despite dominating throughout, the reigning champions were guilty of haste and carelessness in front of goal as Mitov produced an inspired display, denying Matt O'Riley on three occasions, as well as saving from Liel Abada and Sead Haksabanovic.

The hosts also needed two excellent second-half saves from Joe Hart to prevent the Perth side pulling off a shock win, rejecting efforts from both Dara Costelloe and Stevie May.

Boos rang out around Celtic Park at the sound of the final whistle, with the home side's flat performance failing to garner any further support for Rodgers' cause, after crashing out of the Viaplay Cup six days' ago with a limp 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock.

Team news Celtic had a new-look central defence amid injuries to all other options. Gustaf Lagerbielke was handed his home debut while Liam Scales made his first Celtic appearance in 18 months after spending last season on loan at Aberdeen. Alistair Johnston made his first appearance of the season after an ankle injury, while David Turnbull and Yang Hyun-jun came in.



St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean handed debuts to loan signings Luke Robinson, Jay Turner-Cooke and Costelloe.

How Celtic were frustrated by determined Saints

Not many teams travel to Celtic Park and emerge unscathed, least of all sides who have already proved defensively vulnerable this term - St Johnstone had shipped four goals in two games before arriving in Glasgow.

Mitov, who celebrated his first call-up to the Bulgaria squad this week, was equal to all five of the shots Celtic mustered on target, with O'Riley squandering the best of the lot.

Alistair Johnston set up the first chance, which Kyogo Furuhashi swept just wide first time, before David Turnbull's deft corner was met on the volley by O'Riley, only for Mitov to push the ball over the crossbar.

O'Riley had his best chance early in the second half when Johnston's cutback found him unmarked, but the midfielder was again outwitted by Mitov, who rebuffed with an outstretched leg.

It was clear Celtic were lacking spark, and energy, which was provided by the introductions of Anthony Ralston, Haksabanovic and Abada on the hour mark, but none could unearth the elusive breakthrough.

Haksabanovic, playing in a number 10 role, soon set up O'Riley but that strike missed the target entirely, before Saints nearly had the last laugh when Costelloe flicked the ball over Liam Scales on the byline and volleyed an effort at Hart, which he got fingertips to.

Eight minutes of stoppage time did not help either, as the final whistle was greeted by a chorus of boos among some sections of home support, who continue to make their feelings of discontent for the return of Rodgers to the Celtic hotseat clear.

Rodgers: I understand frustration

Asked about the reaction of supporters by BBC Scotland, Brendan Rodgers said: "I totally understand it.

"To not score or get three points is clearly not what we want or the supporters expect. You play or manage a club like this here, you have to have that personality to gain results.

"If not the flak will come your way and you have to take that and work to make it better. It's early in the season but there's lots of work to do."

Speaking about potential new signings, he added: "I'm hopeful of some new ones coming in. I said before that we'd improved the squad with some of the players we've brought in - but we need to improve the team."

Celtic head to Rangers for their next Scottish Premiership match with first Old Firm clash of the season, live on Sky Sports, on September 3; kick-off 12pm.

St Johnstone's next league match is at home to Dundee on September 2; kick-off 3pm.