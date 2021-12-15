Chelsea vs Everton: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Everton in the Premier League on Thursday (kick-off 7.45pm).
Team news
N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah will return from injury when Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge in Thursday's Premier League clash.
Midfielder Kante has been sidelined with knee trouble, while defender Chalobah has shaken off a hamstring problem.
Midfielder Mateo Kovacic should finish isolating due to Covid-19 on Friday, while left-back Ben Chilwell remains out of action due to knee ligament damage.
Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Chalobah, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, James, Alonso, Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Ziyech, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Pulisic, Lukaku.
Trending
- World Darts Championship: Night One LIVE!
- Kathrine Switzer: I showed the world women can run
- Transfer Centre LIVE! Could Rooney replace Rafa?
- Rodgers 'disappointed' at PL postponement refusal
- Tuchel: No Gallagher regrets | 'I'll speak with Auba'
- Arise, Sir Lewis! Hamilton knighted by Prince Charles
- 'Life comes first' - Aguero retires due to heart condition
- Watford's trip to Burnley off after Covid outbreak
- Brundle: Max a worthy champion... but finale proved F1 must change
- PDC World Darts Championship: Draw and schedule
Everton forwards Richarlison (calf) and Andros Townsend (broken foot) are set for weeks on the sidelines.
Left-back Lucas Digne, who was dropped for the last two matches after a fall-out with manager Rafael Benitez, was due to return but reported ill on Wednesday.
Midfielder Allan could come back after missing Sunday's defeat at Crystal Palace with a groin problem, while captain Seamus Coleman's bruised foot will be assessed.
Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Delph, Keane, Holgate, Godfrey, Iwobi, Doucoure, Allan, Gomes, Gray, Rondon, Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Onyango, Simms, Tosun, Gordon, Dobbin.
Last time out...
How to follow
Follow Chelsea vs Everton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows prediction...
Not sure I'd want to be lashing into Chelsea here at 2/9 with Sky Bet having watched them stumble their way to a rather fortunate victory over Leeds at the weekend. The Blues have dropped their levels in the last three weeks and it's hard to pinpoint why and how it's happened. Even Thiago Silva looked rushed and sloppy against Leeds. Perhaps it's just a confidence thing and Everton might just be the perfect tonic for the champions of Europe to find it again. Everton are winless in six away league games, losing each of their last four in a row and have a habit under Rafa Benitez of only asking questions of teams when one or two goals behind. They can't afford to do that at Stamford Bridge.
I'm going to swerve the match prices and concentrate on player shots with Antonio Rudiger still overpriced in this particular market.
Rudiger, who loves a strike from distance too, has managed at least a shot on goal in 14 of his last 15 appearances across all competitions and has had two or more shots in six of his last 12 Premier League matches. Everton are notoriously sloppy at defending set-pieces without Yerry Mina. On Sunday, James Tomkins scored the eighth goal Everton have conceded this season from set-pieces. They'll be soaking up pressure and shots should be coming at Jordan Pickford from all angles. Rudiger can fire two of them at 9/4 with Sky Bet.
SCORE PREDICTION: 2-0
BETTING ANGLE: Antonio Rudiger to have two or more shots at goal (9/4 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 26 Premier League home games against Everton (W15 D11) since a 1-0 loss in November 1994. If they avoid defeat here, it would equal their longest ever unbeaten home run against an opponent in their league history (27 vs Spurs between 1990 and 2016).
- Everton have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea (L2), as many as they had in their previous 15 against them. However, all of these victories have come at Goodison Park.
- After beating Liverpool in all three meetings in all competitions in the 1984-85 campaign, Everton are winless in their last 12 competitive matches against reigning European champions (D4 L8). They lost both such meetings against Chelsea the last time the Blues were champions of Europe in 2012-13.
- Of all teams to play more than one Premier League game on Thursdays, Chelsea have the best win rate on this specific weekday in the competition, winning seven of their 11 such games (64 per cent).
- After losing four of their first five Thursday games in the Premier League between 1996 and 2015 (D1), Everton are unbeaten in their last five played on this day in the competition (W2 D3).