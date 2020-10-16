Chelsea vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will be in the squad for the first time and could be set to make his debut. The former Ajax star has recovered from a knee injury with Ben Chilwell and Christian Pulisic also set to feature.

Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva are out though, with the goalkeeper injured and the Brazilian not involved following returning from international duty later than ideal.

"Mendy won't be fit for this game but we hope he won't be out for too long," said Lampard at his pre-match press conference after his new signing picked up a thigh injury during his time away with Senegal.

Lampard didn't confirm which one of Kepa Arrizabalaga or Willy Caballero will replace Mendy for Saturday's clash.

Stuart Armstrong is ruled out for Southampton after testing positive for coronavirus which should hand Theo Walcott a second debut for the club after joining on loan from Everton.

Fellow new signing Mohammed Salisu is yet to feature as he recovers from injury and is still "one or two weeks" away according to Ralph Hasenhuttl.

DOWNLOAD THE PITCH TO POST PREVIEW PODCAST ON APPLE - or listen on Spotify above...

How to follow

Follow Chelsea vs Southampton in our dedicated live match blog.

Watch free match highlights one hour after the full-time whistle on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season. The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

2:29 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over West Brom in the Premier League

Opta stats