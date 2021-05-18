Crystal Palace vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Crystal Palace will need to check on a couple of unspecified players with knocks ahead of Arsenal's visit on Wednesday.

The Premier League fixture will be Roy Hodgson's last at Selhurst Park after it was announced on Tuesday he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle) remain absent while Nathan Ferguson is lacking match fitness, but Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic could return after family issues saw them miss the weekend win over Aston Villa.

1:59 Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish reveals why Roy Hodgson is so highly regarded at Selhurst Park following the announcement of his departure

Arsenal are hopeful of having Granit Xhaka fit for the trip across London. The midfielder has missed the last three games with a groin complaint but could be back in contention.

David Luiz (hamstring) is out and is unlikely to play for the club again after it was confirmed he will leave Arsenal this summer.

How to follow

Follow Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

2:08 We take a look at some of the stats surrounding Matchweek 37 in the Premier League

I feel I owe Crystal Palace an apology. They showed against Southampton and Aston Villa that despite having nothing to play for in the Premier League, their competitive streak remains. On the beach? Not a chance.

Going forward in the second half vs Villa, they were an exciting outfit to watch with Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze showing great chemistry. I hope Roy Hodgson allows them to express their creative flair on what will be his final game as Palace boss at Selhurst Park. Arsenal look woefully short at 1/2 with Sky Bet for the win if Palace bring the same attacking threat to the table.

Eze remains a player very much on my radar in the shots and goalscorer department. After tipping him to have two or more shots vs Southampton and him registering zero, he then went and had seven shots in the 3-2 win over Villa and cracked the crossbar with a brilliant effort. The 28/1 for him to score outside the box is going to cop at some point. Hopefully it's Wednesday night.

SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 3-2

BETTING ANGLE: Eberechi Eze to score from outside the box (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out..

3:08 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace’s win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

3:02 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League

Opta stats