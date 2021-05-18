Crystal Palace vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, prediction

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 7pm).
Team news
Crystal Palace will need to check on a couple of unspecified players with knocks ahead of Arsenal's visit on Wednesday.
The Premier League fixture will be Roy Hodgson's last at Selhurst Park after it was announced on Tuesday he would leave the club at the end of the season.
Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle) remain absent while Nathan Ferguson is lacking match fitness, but Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic could return after family issues saw them miss the weekend win over Aston Villa.
Arsenal are hopeful of having Granit Xhaka fit for the trip across London. The midfielder has missed the last three games with a groin complaint but could be back in contention.
David Luiz (hamstring) is out and is unlikely to play for the club again after it was confirmed he will leave Arsenal this summer.
Jones Knows' prediction
I feel I owe Crystal Palace an apology. They showed against Southampton and Aston Villa that despite having nothing to play for in the Premier League, their competitive streak remains. On the beach? Not a chance.
Going forward in the second half vs Villa, they were an exciting outfit to watch with Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke and Eberechi Eze showing great chemistry. I hope Roy Hodgson allows them to express their creative flair on what will be his final game as Palace boss at Selhurst Park. Arsenal look woefully short at 1/2 with Sky Bet for the win if Palace bring the same attacking threat to the table.
Eze remains a player very much on my radar in the shots and goalscorer department. After tipping him to have two or more shots vs Southampton and him registering zero, he then went and had seven shots in the 3-2 win over Villa and cracked the crossbar with a brilliant effort. The 28/1 for him to score outside the box is going to cop at some point. Hopefully it's Wednesday night.
SUPER 6 PREDICTION: 3-2
BETTING ANGLE: Eberechi Eze to score from outside the box (28/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games against Arsenal (W1 D4). The Eagles had only avoided defeat in five of their first 18 against the Gunners in the competition (W2 D3 L13).
- Arsenal have lost just one of their last 15 away league games against Crystal Palace (W7 D7), going down 3-0 in April 2017.
- Only Fulham (4) have won fewer points in Premier League London derbies this season than Crystal Palace (7 - W1 D4 L4). The Eagles are winless in their last seven such matches at Selhurst Park (D4 L3) since a 2-1 win over West Ham in December 2019.
- Crystal Palace have never lost their final home league game in their 11 previous Premier League campaigns, winning eight and drawing three. Their last such defeat in a top-flight campaign was in 1980-81, going down 3-1 to Nottingham Forest.
- Arsenal lost their final away league game 0-1 against Aston Villa last season. They've not lost their last away game in consecutive campaigns since a run of four between 1997-98 and 2000-01, which began with a 0-1 defeat at Aston Villa.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six Premier League London derbies (W3 D3). The Gunners last had a longer such run between March 2016 - January 2017 (7 games), the seventh game of which was a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
- Arsenal have won each of their last three away league games by an aggregate score of 6-0. The Gunners have never previously won four consecutive away league games without conceding.
- Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has won just one of his 11 home league games against Arsenal (D4 L6), beating the Gunners 1-0 with Fulham in August 2008.
- Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has been involved in seven goals in 14 Premier League appearances against Arsenal (4 goals, 3 assists) - only against Chelsea (9) and Sunderland (8) has he been involved in more in the competition.
- Emile Smith Rowe has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances for Arsenal. The last Englishman to score in three consecutive league games for Arsenal was Theo Walcott (May 2013), while the last player aged under 21 to do so for the Gunners was Cesc Fàbregas (September 2007).