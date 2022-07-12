Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Denmark Women vs Finland Women. Women's European Championship Group B.

Stadium:mk.

Denmark Women 0

    Finland Women 0

      first_half_end icon

      First Half ends, Denmark Women 0, Finland Women 0.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Katrine Veje (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke.

      corner icon

      Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sanni Franssi.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Ria Öling (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Janni Thomsen (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Signe Bruun.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Linda Sällström (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Katrine Veje (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Signe Bruun.

      corner icon

      Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Elli Pikkujämsä.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Sara Thrige (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofie Junge.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Signe Bruun (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sofie Junge.

      offside icon

      Offside, Finland Women. Sanni Franssi tries a through ball, but Linda Sällström is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Essi Sainio.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Signe Bruun (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janni Thomsen.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Emmi Alanen (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

      corner icon

      Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sara Thrige with a cross.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katrine Veje.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

      offside icon

      Offside, Finland Women. Eveliina Summanen tries a through ball, but Linda Sällström is caught offside.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Natalia Kuikka (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Elli Pikkujämsä.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.