45'+2' First Half ends, Denmark Women 0, Finland Women 0.

45'+1' Attempt missed. Katrine Veje (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

45'+1' Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

44' Attempt blocked. Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rikke Sevecke.

43' Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Natalia Kuikka.

39' Attempt missed. Emma Koivisto (Finland Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sanni Franssi.

35' Foul by Sanne Troelsgaard (Denmark Women).

35' Ria Öling (Finland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

34' Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

34' Attempt blocked. Janni Thomsen (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Signe Bruun.

33' Attempt missed. Linda Sällström (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Eveliina Summanen.

33' Attempt saved. Katrine Veje (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Signe Bruun.

29' Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Elli Pikkujämsä.

28' Attempt blocked. Sara Thrige (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofie Junge.

27' Attempt missed. Signe Bruun (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sofie Junge.

21' Offside, Finland Women. Sanni Franssi tries a through ball, but Linda Sällström is caught offside.

19' Attempt missed. Eveliina Summanen (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Essi Sainio.

18' Attempt blocked. Signe Bruun (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Janni Thomsen.

15' Attempt missed. Emmi Alanen (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

10' Corner, Denmark Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

10' Attempt saved. Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sara Thrige with a cross.

9' Attempt saved. Nadia Nadim (Denmark Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katrine Veje.

6' Attempt blocked. Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

3' Offside, Finland Women. Eveliina Summanen tries a through ball, but Linda Sällström is caught offside.

2' Attempt missed. Natalia Kuikka (Finland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Elli Pikkujämsä.

First Half begins.