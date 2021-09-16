Dinamo Zagreb 0-2 West Ham: Michail Antonio and Declan Rice seal opening-night Europa League win for Hammers

Michail Antonio and Declan Rice were on target as West Ham claimed a flawless 2-0 victory at Dinamo Zagreb in their Europa League opener.

On what was their first appearance in a major UEFA competition since 2006/07, and arguably their toughest Group H assignment, it was like the Hammers had never been away from the European stage as they produced an accomplished performance in the Croatian capital.

Talisman Antonio set West Ham on their way inside 21 minutes, pouncing on a loose back pass to score the Hammers' first major European goal since 1999, before captain Rice sealed the victory with a superb solo run and finish five minutes into the second half.

Underpinning West Ham's superiority in attack was an assured defensive performance, anchored by debutant Kurt Zouma, as a clean sheet guided the Hammers to an away win and into early control of the group.

Manager David Moyes admitted beforehand that the trip to the Croatian league and cup winners might be their toughest assignment in Group H.

After all, Dinamo had reached the quarter-finals last season while accounting for Tottenham 3-0 along their way.

As such Moyes named a strong line-up despite making five changes from the weekend draw at Southampton, with Tomas Soucek and £30m new signing Kurt Zouma joining Rice and Antonio in the starting XI at the Maksimir Stadium.

His side opened the scoring in the 22nd minute thanks to a shocking backpass which will give Jesse Lingard flashbacks to his error earlier this week.

Kevin Theophile-Catherine was the guilty party with Antonio onto the loose ball like a flash.

Image: Michail Antonio celebrates his opener in Zagreb

He poked the ball past stranded goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and from a tight angle rolled it into an empty net.

Ryan Fredericks should have made it two moments later after he was sent through by Antonio's clever flick, but Livakovic stood up well and saved with his feet.

Another summer signing, Nikola Vlasic, back in his home country, could have added a second before half-time but saw one shot blocked in a crowded penalty area and flashed another just wide.

Instead Rice doubled the lead with a maiden European goal following a trademark surging run five minutes into the second half.

Rice burst through a challenge on the halfway line and charged forward before lashing a shot through Livakovic's legs.

Pablo Fornals saw a late effort kept out by Livakovic, while Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski barely had a shot to save in an impressive opening to West Ham's European campaign.

Analysis: Hammers can prepare for Man Utd test on a high

Image: West Ham celebrate Michail Antonio's goal

Former West Ham striker Marlon Harewood to Sky Sports:

"What a night for West Ham and the performance they put on tonight was absolutely fantastic. Throughout the team, they've been solid. From the first minute they've been on the front foot and have not given Dinamo any chances until the first goal from Antonio went in.

"The hosts then had to step things up, but, within five minutes of the restart, West Ham doubled their lead. It has been a very solid evening for the Hammers and a performance tonight means they can go into the weekend game with Manchester United on a high.

"They'll miss the suspended Antonio but I'm sure David Moyes will have a plan."

What's next?

West Ham United

Manchester United Sunday 19th September 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

West Ham resume their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm, with kick-off at 2pm. Their next Europa League game is at home to Rapid Vienna on September 30.