AFCON 2023: Guinea, DR Congo into quarter-finals in dramatic style as Egypt and Equatorial Guinea exit

It came down to goalkeeper vs goalkeeper in an epic penalty shootout for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Egypt's Abou Gabal clipped the crossbar with his effort - then failed to stop opposite number Lionel Mpasi scoring to send DR Congo through in dramatic fashion.

After a 1-1 draw following extra-time, the shootout ultimately finished 8-7 in DR Congo's favour at the Laurent Pokou Stadium, sparking jubilant scenes for the Congolese, who now play Guinea in the quarter-finals in Abidjan on Friday.

Meschack Elia had given DR Congo the lead in the game when he headed in virtually on the goal-line, but the advantage lasted nine minutes before Mostafa Mohamed scored his fourth goal of the tournament from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Hamdy received a red card in extra-time, after which the Pharaohs, without injured talisman Mohamed Salah, stopped attacking and held on as the game went to a shootout.

Earlier, Mohamed Bayo scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send Guinea into the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over 10-player Equatorial Guinea.

The game was heading for extra-time when Ibrahim Diakite crossed for Bayo to finally break the deadlock with a header inside the near post.

It was effectively the last play of the game and left Guinea's exhausted opponents slumped on the field.

A majority of the 36,340 fans in attendance celebrated, mindful of Equatorial Guinea's 4-0 win over host nation Ivory Coast in the previous match, a result that almost knocked the hosts out.

Equatorial Guinea defender Federico Bikoro was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute for kicking Bayo while attempting a clearance.

Image: Guinea's Mohamed Bayo celebrates after his winning goal

They looked set to take the game into extra-time after Guinea striker and tournament top scorer Emilio Nsue missed a penalty in the 69th minute when his spot-kick struck the right post.