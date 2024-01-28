 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Egypt vs DR Congo. Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

Stade Laurent Pokou.

Egypt 1

  • M Mohamed (46th minute pen)
  • M Sharaf Edin (sent off 97th minute)

DR Congo 1

  • M Elia (37th minute)

DR Congo win 8-7 on penalties.

AFCON 2023: Guinea, DR Congo into quarter-finals in dramatic style as Egypt and Equatorial Guinea exit

Seven-time winners Egypt out after losing 8-7 on penalties to DR Congo; Guinea through to quarter-finals of Africa Cup of Nations after a nail-biting 1-0 win against Equatorial Guinea

Sunday 28 January 2024 23:54, UK

Highlights of the dramatic AFCON round-of-16 match between Egypt and the DR Congo

It came down to goalkeeper vs goalkeeper in an epic penalty shootout for a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals. Egypt's Abou Gabal clipped the crossbar with his effort - then failed to stop opposite number Lionel Mpasi scoring to send DR Congo through in dramatic fashion.

After a 1-1 draw following extra-time, the shootout ultimately finished 8-7 in DR Congo's favour at the Laurent Pokou Stadium, sparking jubilant scenes for the Congolese, who now play Guinea in the quarter-finals in Abidjan on Friday.

Meschack Elia had given DR Congo the lead in the game when he headed in virtually on the goal-line, but the advantage lasted nine minutes before Mostafa Mohamed scored his fourth goal of the tournament from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Egypt midfielder Mohamed Hamdy received a red card in extra-time, after which the Pharaohs, without injured talisman Mohamed Salah, stopped attacking and held on as the game went to a shootout.

Bayo's dramatic winner sees Guinea into AFCON quarter-finals

Highlights of the AFCON round-of-16 match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea

Earlier, Mohamed Bayo scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send Guinea into the quarter-finals with a 1-0 win over 10-player Equatorial Guinea.

The game was heading for extra-time when Ibrahim Diakite crossed for Bayo to finally break the deadlock with a header inside the near post.

It was effectively the last play of the game and left Guinea's exhausted opponents slumped on the field.

Equatorial Guinea's Federico Bikoro sees red against Guinea for a wild 'kung-fu' kick challenge

A majority of the 36,340 fans in attendance celebrated, mindful of Equatorial Guinea's 4-0 win over host nation Ivory Coast in the previous match, a result that almost knocked the hosts out.

Equatorial Guinea defender Federico Bikoro was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute for kicking Bayo while attempting a clearance.

Guinea's Mohamed Bayo celebrates after scoring the winning goal during the African Cup of Nations Round of 16 soccer match between Equatorial Guinea and Guinea, at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Image: Guinea's Mohamed Bayo celebrates after his winning goal

They looked set to take the game into extra-time after Guinea striker and tournament top scorer Emilio Nsue missed a penalty in the 69th minute when his spot-kick struck the right post.

