Everton vs Brighton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Everton vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

Everton will be without defender Jonjoe Kenny and midfielders Allan and Andre Gomes for the visit of Brighton.

Kenny injured an ankle in the Carabao Cup win over West Ham and is out for at least four weeks, while a groin problem in the same game rules out Allan until after the international break.

Gomes is nursing a minor knock, striker Moise Kean is ill and Richarlison faces a late fitness test on an ankle problem, with Everton still missing defenders Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Brighton will have midfielder Yves Bissouma back for the trip to Goodison Park after he completed a three-match suspension.

The Mali international was sent off during the 3-0 win at Newcastle last month, but has served his ban and could start against Everton.

Ali Jahanbakhsh is a doubt after he sustained a hamstring injury during the Carabao Cup tie with Manchester United on Wednesday and he will join Christian Walton (ankle), Jose Izquierdo (knee), Davy Propper (Achilles) and Florin Andone (knee) on the sidelines.

How to follow

Follow Everton vs Brighton in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

At least 146 Premier League games will be shown live on Sky Sports in the 2020/21 season, with an additional six matches added across the first weekend of October.

The Premier League has further increased the number of televised games this season from 200 to 231, with over half of the extra fixtures set to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Overall, Sky Sports will be showing at least 146 Premier League matches live throughout the 2020/21 season, continuing to bring you all the latest twists, turns and shocks at the home of the Premier League.

There will also be two additional midweek programmes - one will be played across the weeks commencing January 11 and 18 and the second will be in the week commencing May 10. All of these games will be broadcast live.

You can also follow the action with our dedicated live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch free match highlights from every game shortly after full-time on our digital platforms and YouTube channel.

Opta stats

Everton have won all three of their Premier League home meetings with Brighton, scoring six goals and conceding just one.

Brighton have never won away at Everton in all competitions, drawing two and losing six of their eight visits.

The home side has won each of the last five Premier League meetings between Everton (3) and Brighton (2), with the other ending 1-1 in October 2017.

Everton are looking to win each of their opening four games to a top-flight season for the first time since 1969-70, when they went on to win the title.

Brighton are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League away games (W3 D5). The Seagulls have won three of their last four on the road, as many as they had in their previous 27 (W3 D9 L15).

Brighton are averaging 14.7 shots-per-game in the league this season, their highest rate in any of their Premier League campaigns. The Seagulls expected goals (xG) rate is also the highest it's been for them in the competition, with an xG value of 1.8 per game so far.

