Everton vs Crystal Palace preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Everton vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Everton will remain without Jordan Pickford for the visit of Crystal Palace. The goalkeeper missed out for England over the international break after picking up a muscle injury and is not yet fit to return.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin could figure after training the last two weeks, with James Rodriguez fully fit. However, Fabian Delph, Bernard and Abdoulaye Doucoure remain sidelined.

0:30 Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti describes the race for Europe in the Premier League as 'exciting' and says his players are 'convinced' they can qualify

Tyrick Mitchell could return for Crystal Palace at Goodison Park while Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate and James McCarthy will be assessed.

James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho and James McArthur have not featured since earlier this year and remain sidelined.

How to follow

Everton

Crystal Palace Monday 5th April 5:00pm Kick off 6:00pm

Everton vs Crystal Palace will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm; kick-off 6pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

2:14 A preview of matchweek 30 from the Premier League as Arsenal host Liverpool, Brighton travel to Manchester United and Wolves face West Ham

My advice when it comes to punting on Crystal Palace in the next few weeks is to take them on. There's a huge amount of uncertainty at the club. Who will be in charge next season? Roy Hodgson's contract is up and there doesn't seem to be much movement on that front. Added to that, up to 10 first-team players are also coming to the end of their deals, so with the club all-but safe from relegation a similar scenario to last season where Palace lost eight of their last nine games could be on the cards.

Any team facing Palace right now will be putting a ring around that fixture in the calendar to go all-out for the points. This looks a fantastic opportunity for Everton to improve a wretched home record. Goodison Park has been the location for six of their last seven defeats in all competitions.

I do feel Richarlison's goal threat is being underrated by the betting markets. The Brazilian has scored four of Everton's last six goals from his more advanced central role and has found the net in his last two appearances against Palace. The 11/2 for him to score first seems very fair.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-0

BETTING ANGLE: Richarlison to score first (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's win over Everton in the Premier League

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win over West Brom in the Premier League

Opta stats

Everton are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W6 D6), though they've not done the league double over the Eagles since the 2004-05 campaign.

Crystal Palace have lost their last three away league games against Everton, more than they had in their previous 10 visits to Goodison Park (W4 D4 L2). They've never lost four consecutive away games against the Toffees before.

Four of Crystal Palace's five Premier League wins against Everton have been at Goodison Park, with their most recent victory there coming in September 2014 (3-2).

Everton have lost seven of their last 11 Premier League home games (W3 D1), having lost just one of their 15 previously (W7 D7). Their seven-home league defeats this season is their most in a single Premier League campaign since 2015-16 (8).

Crystal Palace have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 Premier League away games (W5 D2 L11), with that coming in a goalless draw at Arsenal in January. Only Sheffield United (0) have kept fewer clean sheets on the road than the Eagles this season.

Crystal Palace have conceded a league-high 13 Premier League goals in the final 15 minutes of games this season, one more than they did in the whole of 2019-20.

Everton are averaging just 9.8 shots-per-game in the Premier League this season, their second lowest total on record in a single campaign in the competition (since 1997-98). However, their shot conversion rate of 14.7% is their highest in a single top-flight season since 1997-98.

Five of Everton striker Richarlison's six Premier League goals this season have been the winning goal of the game. The only player to score more winning goals for the Toffees in a single Premier League campaign was Paul Rideout in 1994-95 (6).

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, his best return in a single campaign in the competition. Six of his 14 goals have been headers, with Tim Cahill the last Everton player to score more headed goals in a single league campaign (7 in 2009-10).

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has never won away against Everton in the Premier League (D1 L8), losing each of his last seven visits. Indeed, Goodison Park is the ground Hodgson has managed at the most without ever winning in the competition.

