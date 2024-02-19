Everton 1-1 Crystal Palace: Amadou Onana scores late as Sean Dyche's side snatch draw

Oliver Glasner watched on from the stands as Crystal Palace were held to a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park after Amadou Onana scored late to cancel out Jordan Ayew's opener.

The new Palace boss, announced ahead of kick-off as it was confirmed that Roy Hodgson was stepping down, witnessed a nervy encounter between two relegation-threatened sides, which appeared close to being settled by a moment of solo quality from Ayew.

Jean-Philippe Mateta held the ball up brilliantly for Ayew in the 66th minute, before the Ghana international rifled the ball across Jordan Pickford into the far corner. The twist came late, but importantly for the hosts, winless in eight games, it came.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a pair of decent chances either side of the break, before substitute Onana made the breakthrough the Goodison crowd craved by heading Dwight McNeil's corner home at the back post six minutes from time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ayew screamer opens the scoring for Palace

Everton climb out of the bottom three as a result, but remain level on points with 18th-placed Luton Town, who have played a game less, while Palace are five points better off in 15th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Onana heads home equaliser for Everton

How Onana rescued draw for Everton

In a week that Everton are expecting to learn their fate, an independent panel deciding whether their 10-point deduction is just punishment for breaching Profit and Sustainability rules, it was an unfamiliar scorer who rescued a valuable point.

McNeil had been teasing the ball into the box all night, many of them landing on the head of wasteful Calvert-Lewin, who has amassed the highest xG (2.16) of any player who is yet to score a league goal in 2024.

The delivery that counted came from a corner, which was met by a towering Onana leap, and he squeezed the ball beyond Sam Johnstone to snatch the point which lifted the Toffees out of the bottom three - for now at least.

Defeat would have been disastrous for Dyche's side but the draw at least ensured Palace, with just two league wins in their last 14 matches, were denied a victory which would have pulled them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Assistant managers Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington took charge of the game for the visitors, while Hodgson's successor Glasner got his first taste of what life will be like at Palace, and can take some encouragement from a spirited display without the stardust of injured duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

The home side, however, might well feel this was a missed opportunity. Dyche said post-match "we were asking questions," but his side were far from their best, and careless in front of goal.

Everton are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they travel to Brighton; kick-off 3pm.

Crystal Palace also play again on February 24 as they host Burnley; kick-off 3pm.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.