Everton 2-2 Tottenham: Jarrad Branthwaite's late equaliser denies Richarlison after double at former club

Jarrad Branthwaite scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Everton a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

Richarlison had twice put Spurs in front against his former club in the first half as Jack Harrison's goal appeared to have been in vain. But Sean Dyche's side conjured up an unlikely point thanks to Branthwaite's rescue act in the 94th minute.

Everton are now without a win in six Premier League games dating back to before Christmas but this was a precious point. However, the Toffees stay 18th in the bottom three after Luton's 4-4 draw at Newcastle.

Tottenham remain fourth but missed the chance to move further clear of fifth-placed Aston Villa.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (6), Godfrey (6), Tarkowski (7), Branthwaite (8), Mykolenko (7), Young (6), McNeil (6), Garner (7), Gueye (8), Harrison (6), Calvert-Lewin (6).



Subs: Coleman (6), Chermiti (n/a), Beto (n/a), Dobbin (n/a).



Tottenham: Vicario (6), Porro (7), Romero (7), Van de Ven (8), Udogie (7), Hojbjerg (5), Bentancur (6), Maddison (7), Johnson (6), Richarlison (8), Werner (6).



Subs: Sarr (6), Kulusevski (5), Skipp (n/a), Gil (n/a), Dragusin (n/a).



Man of the match: Jarrad Branthwaite.

How Everton made their point against Spurs

For much of the afternoon it had looked like Richarlison's day as he stepped up in the absence of Heung-Min Son. His impact was almost instant, volleying the ball left-footed past Jordan Pickford after Destiny Udogie's clever run found space down the left channel.

Image: Richarlison wheels away after restoring Spurs' lead at Everton with a sublime strike

Everton pushed hard for much of the first half that followed, peppering the penalty box with crosses. Not all of them were accurate but it was enough to unsettle Guglielmo Vicario in the Tottenham goal and that uncertainty brought the equaliser.

Team news Sean Dyche made just one change to the Everton side that drew 0-0 with Fulham at Craven Cottage. Idrissa Gueye, on his return from AFCON duty, replaced the injured Arnaut Danjuma. Seamus Coleman was hit enough to return to the bench.

Ange Postecoglou made two changes for Tottenham, the players coming in being the two who were introduced at half-time against Brentford with Brennan Johnson and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg included from the start. Oliver Skipp and Dejan Kulusevski dropped to the bench.

Harrison was assigned to the goalkeeper and put him off enough to prevent an effective clearance from a right-wing corner. James Tarkowski centred the ball with his head at the back post and Calvert-Lewin nodded in from near the line, via Harrison's leg.

Image: Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring an equaliser from close range against Spurs

Enter Richarlison, again, with the right foot this time. James Maddison did well to set him up but there was so much to do. He made it look easy, curling the ball into the far corner. Another muted celebration against his former club. Another merciless finish.

Everton were unable to generate the same pressure for much of the second half, Spurs coming closer to extending their lead with Jordan Pickford busier. The England goalkeeper saved well when tested from distance by Pedro Porro and Maddison.

Image: Jarrad Branthwaite scores an injury-time equaliser for Everton against Spurs

Youssef Chermiti did have a good chance to equalise from a cross by fellow substitute Lewis Dobbin but that looked to be that until Branthwaite headed in at the back post from a left-wing free-kick. The spirit of the Blues and a vital point, but Spurs will rue this.

FPL stats: Everton vs Tottenham Goals Richarlison (2), Harrison, Branthwaite Assists Udogie, Calvert-Lewin, Maddison Bonus points Richarlison (3), Harrison (2), Gueye (1), Branthwaite (1),, Van de Ven (1)

Dyche: We deserved at least a draw

"Very pleased, I suppose from top to bottom, really," said Dyche.

"The commitment to the cause was evident and some of the quality. They started well, scored a very good goal and that kind of gave us a kick-start. We went front foot and took the game on with a lot more intent. I thought we played very well.

"We had to keep going into the second half. It had to be the same and it was, I thought we kept the levels really high. I thought we deserved at least an equaliser."

The Everton boss was asked whether his team had specifically targeted goalkeeper Vicario given the volume of crosses going into the six-yard box but he said that was not the case. "We want to be competitive on set-pieces across the pitch," added Dyche.

"My analysts spent a lot of time working on the best way to create chances. There was an intent to score a goal and I think that is evident. We do look a threat. It is just the way we work. We are aware of the opposition, of course, but it is about what we do."

Postecoglou: We have to take it on chin

"It is obviously a difficult place to come and play and dominate and for the most part I thought we handled it okay," said Postecoglou afterwards.

"Started the game really well, lost a bit of our composure. Second half was okay, created some good chances, probably needed a third to kill the game off.

"I think we needed another goal. In the last 10 minutes, it's almost inevitable you will be put under pressure here. We had the opportunities. The keeper made some good saves that kept them in the game. We have to take it on the chin and move on."

Vicario received plenty of attention from the Everton players and there were complaints about Harrison's goal, although Postecoglou stopped short of criticising the officials. "It just seems to be in general referees are reluctant to call these now and leave it to VAR."

Asked if it disappointing to concede from set plays, he added: "Just as disappointing to concede any goal. There were about 30 set-pieces. It is stuff you have to deal with."

The chief positive was the performance of Richarlison. "Richy was good again, not just his goals, his general play was really important, he worked hard for the team. There is more to come from Richy."

The match in stats

Everton are winless in six Premier League games, drawing each of their last three after three straight defeats.

Tottenham have now conceded eight goals in the 90th minute this season, their most in a single Premier League campaign and the most of any side in the division this term.

Jarrad Branthwaite's 94th minute header was Everton's latest equaliser in a Premier League home game since Cenk Tosun's headed goal in the 97th minute against Tottenham in 2019.

Tottenham's Richarlison became the first player to score home and away against Everton in a single Premier League season having previously played for the Toffees in the competition.

Everton's equaliser through Jack Harrison ended a run of 50 shots and 360 minutes played in the Premier League without a goal for the Toffees.

Richarlison has scored nine goals in his last eight Premier League games for Spurs, netting his sixth brace in the competition overall, of which half have come at Goodison Park.

Everton visit Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League next Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm.

Tottenham host Brighton on the same day at 3pm.

