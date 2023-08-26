Everton 0-1 Wolves: Late Sasa Kalajdzic winner gives Gary O'Neil first win as Toffees remain without a point

Substitute Sasa Kalajdzic's late winner handed Wolves their first win of the season as their 1-0 victory at Everton piled more misery on the pointless home side.

The striker scored just two minutes after coming off the bench to nod in an 87th-minute winner to give Gary O'Neil his first victory as Wolves boss.

The defeat for Everton means they remain goalless and without a point from their opening three games to leave them bottom of the Premier League.

Player ratings Everton: Pickford (7); Patterson (6), Branthwaite (7), Tarkowski (6), Young (6); Gueye (6); Garner (6), Doucoure (6), Onana (6), Dobbin (6); Danjuma (6).



Subs: Chermiti (6), Cannon (n/a), Keane (n/a).



Wolves: Sa (8); Semedo (6), Dawson (7), Kilman (7), Bueno (6); Neto (7), Gomes (6), Lemina (6), Hwang (6); Cunha (6), Silva (6).



Subs: Ait-Nouri (6), Sarabia (6), Kalajdzic (7), Toti (6).



Player of the match: Jose Sa.

Boos greeted the full-time whistle at Goodison Park as Everton recorded their worst start to a season since 1990/91, while it is the first time in the club's history they have lost their opening three games without scoring.

Wolves inflict more pain on Everton

Image: Sasa Kalajdzic scores the match-winning goal for Wolves

Despite the game taking place in August, this game had the feel of a relegation six-pointer after both clubs lost their opening two games with the pair starting the day in the drop zone.

Team news Academy graduate Lewis Dobbin and summer signing Arnaut Danjuma were handed their first Everton as Sean Dyche made three changes from the 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Dyche also dropped centre-back Michael Keane to the bench and replaced him with 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite.

Wolves made two changes with Hee-Chan Hwang and Hugo Bueno replacing the suspended Matheus Nunes and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Everton were quickest to shrug off their defeat last weekend as Arnaut Danjuma, making his first Toffees start since joining the club this summer, saw his shot pushed on to the post by Jose Sa in the 14th minute. But the Netherlands forward was subsequently flagged offside, although it would have been a tight call had it gone to VAR.

Image: Everton's Arnaut Danjuma came close to opening the scoring in the first half

Everton defender James Tarkowski then sliced wildly into the side-netting before Danjuma missed a good chance as he put his side-footed volley wide from Nathan Patterson's cross.

Wolves failed to have a shot on target in the first half but they came close to opening the scoring 12 minutes after the break as Fabio Silva saw his goal ruled out for offside after the striker had deftly turned home Pedro Neto's cross.

Silva's frustration deepened when he wasted a glorious chance just minutes later. The striker went through one-on-one following a mix-up between Jordan Pickford and Tarkowski, but the 21-year-old fired wide first time.

Pickford and Sa then produced outstanding saves in the space of four minutes. First England's number one made a brilliant one-handed reaction save as Neto's free-kick deflected goalbound.

Then Sa somehow denied Abdoulaye Doucoure's downward header at the back post as the Portugal goalkeeper tipped over when falling backwards.

The Everton midfielder was then denied a goal by the offside flag as his 78th-minute effort was disallowed following a tight VAR call after he had finished low past Sa.

There was then more pain for Everton as Wolves substitute Kalajdzic glanced home Neto's cross late on for his first goal for the club on just his third appearance after he ruptured his ACL in his first match last season.

Dyche: Boos reality of Everton job

Everton manager Sean Dyche speaking to Sky Sports:

"Very frustrating. We were miles off it last weekend but we got back on it today [Saturday] with a good performance. It's a performance that should win and it doesn't, so we've got to take responsibility for that.

"We've created enough quality chances. We did against Fulham and their keeper is man of the match and today [Saturday] their 'keeper is man of the match, and that's very frustrating because we've got to put it in the net.

"The stats will be good about the effort of the team and everything [on Saturday] actually apart from the stat that counts and that's losing 1-0, and that's the bit we've got to change."

Asked about the boos at full-time, he responded: "I take it as the reality of the job here at Everton.

"Reality is an interesting word here - people keep telling me why haven't you signed two centre-forwards. It's not rocket science; we've wanted to but it costs money.

"We're trying to construct deals that work in our favour and we're getting closer to ones that can help."

O'Neil unhappy with 'large spells' during win

Wolves head coach Gary O'Neil said in his post-match press conference:

"I thought it was a decently-balanced performance with large spells I didn't like.

"But I have to remind myself that we have not been here nine months, we have been here 15 days and there will be spells where it doesn't quite look like what you want."

On Kalajdzic's impact, he said: "He has worked very hard since I've been here and he's still got a long journey getting back to full fitness.

"With us arriving in good areas, I felt we could put some good crosses into the penalty area and I thought Sasa could be that guy.

"It was a really smart finish as he is facing the wrong way and it's easy to get disorientated."

Opta stats: Wolves continue Goodison hot streak

Wolves have won three consecutive away league games against Everton for the very first time.

Everton have lost their opening three games to a league season for the first time since 1990-91, while it's the first time they've ever lost their opening three such games without scoring a single goal.

Everton have failed to score in 17 Premier League games since the start of last season, with only Bournemouth failing to hit the back of the net on more occasions (19).

Wolves ended a run of nine Premier League away games without a win (D2 L7), their first such victory since February (2-1 v Southampton), whilst keeping their first away clean sheet in the competition in almost a year (0-0 v Bournemouth in August 2022).

Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic is the first Austrian to score in the Premier League since Valentino Lazaro in July 2020 for Newcastle and the first Austrian to do so for Wolves since Stefan Maierhofer in September 2009.

Everton turn their attention to the Carabao Cup as they travel to League Two side Doncaster on Wednesday evening, kick-off 8pm. The Toffees then go to Sheffield United next Saturday in their next Premier League game, kick-off 12.30pm.

Wolves are also in Carabao Cup action in midweek as they host Blackpool at Molineux on Tuesday night, before travelling to Crystal Palace for a Super Sunday clash, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm.