September 2022

Tuesday 13th September

UEFA Champions League
FC Viktoria Plzen 0 2 17:45 Inter Milan FT
Sporting Lisbon 2 0 17:45 Tottenham Hotspur FT
Bayer Leverkusen 2 0 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Bayern Munich 2 0 20:00 Barcelona
FC Porto 0 4 20:00 Club Brugge
Liverpool 2 1 20:00 Ajax
Marseille 0 0 20:00 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sky Bet Championship
Blackburn Rovers 2 0 19:45 Watford FT
Hull City 0 3 19:45 Stoke City FT
Middlesbrough 2 3 19:45 Cardiff City FT
Swansea City 0 1 19:45 Sheffield United FT
Preston North End 1 1 20:00 Burnley
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley 1 1 19:45 Port Vale FT
Burton Albion 0 2 19:45 Portsmouth FT
Cheltenham Town 2 1 19:45 Cambridge United FT
Ipswich Town 2 0 19:45 Bristol Rovers FT
Lincoln City 2 0 19:45 Derby County FT
Milton Keynes Dons 0 2 19:45 Bolton Wanderers FT
Morecambe 0 3 19:45 Sheffield Wednesday FT
Peterborough United 0 1 19:45 Fleetwood Town FT
Plymouth Argyle 1 0 19:45 Oxford United FT
Shrewsbury Town 3 2 19:45 Exeter City FT
Wycombe Wanderers 1 0 19:45 Accrington Stanley
Sky Bet League Two
AFC Wimbledon 0 2 19:45 Northampton Town FT
Barrow 2 0 19:45 Doncaster Rovers FT
Crawley Town 3 2 19:45 Stockport County FT
Grimsby Town 1 1 19:45 Gillingham FT
Harrogate Town 0 1 19:45 Salford City FT
Hartlepool United 1 1 19:45 Crewe Alexandra FT
Mansfield Town 0 0 19:45 Carlisle United FT
Rochdale 0 1 19:45 Leyton Orient FT
Stevenage 1 0 19:45 Newport County AFC FT
Swindon Town 3 2 19:45 Sutton United
Tranmere Rovers 1 2 19:45 Bradford City FT
Walsall 1 1 19:45 Colchester United FT
National League
Altrincham 2 2 19:45 Scunthorpe United FT
Barnet 0 1 19:45 Dorking Wanderers FT
Boreham Wood 1 0 19:45 Maidenhead United FT
Chesterfield 3 2 19:45 Southend United FT
FC Halifax 2 0 19:45 Gateshead FT
Maidstone Utd 1 1 19:45 Wealdstone FT
Notts County 2 0 19:45 Aldershot Town FT
Torquay United 1 4 19:45 Solihull Moors FT
Woking 3 0 19:45 Oldham Athletic FT
Wrexham 4 1 19:45 Dagenham & Redbridge FT
York City 2 1 19:45 Bromley FT
Women's National League Southern Premier Division
Portsmouth Ladies 0 0 19:45 Watford FC Women
League of Ireland Premier Division
Derry City 1 0 19:45 Sligo Rovers FT
The FA Trophy
AFC Kempston Rovers 0 0 19:45 Dereham Town
AFC Totton 0 0 19:45 Slimbridge
Ashford United 0 0 19:45 AFC Sudbury
Barton 0 0 19:45 Chatham Town
Bashley 0 0 19:45 Frome Town
Basingstoke Town 0 0 19:45 Cirencester Town
Bedfont 0 0 19:45 Spencer FC
Bishops Cleeve 0 0 19:45 AFC Dunstable
Carlton Town 0 0 19:45 Hanley Town
Chertsey Town 0 0 19:45 Uxbridge
Chichester City 0 0 19:45 Faversham Town
Chipstead 0 0 19:45 Waltham Abbey
Cinderford 0 0 19:45 Thatcham Town
Clitheroe 0 0 19:45 1874 Northwich
Coleshill Town 0 0 19:45 St Neots Town
Daventry Town 0 0 19:45 Lincoln Utd
Felixstowe & Walton United 0 0 19:45 Burgess Hill Town
Great Wakering 0 0 19:45 Harlow Town
Highworth Town 0 0 19:45 Paulton Rovers
Littlehampton Town 0 0 19:45 Ramsgate
Long Eaton Utd 0 0 19:45 Gresley
Loughborough Dynamo 0 0 19:45 Corby
Maldon 0 0 19:45 Ware
Mossley 0 0 19:45 Dunston UTS
Newcastle Town 0 0 19:45 Spalding Utd
Northwood 0 0 19:45 Hanworth Villa
Prescot Cables 0 0 19:45 Cleethorpes Town
Ramsbottom Utd 0 0 19:45 Glossop North End
Shepshed Dynamo 0 0 19:45 Biggleswade Town
Shildon 0 0 19:45 Consett
Stamford 0 0 19:45 Chasetown
Three Bridges 0 0 19:45 Hullbridge Sports
Tilbury 0 0 19:45 Whitehawk
VCD Athletic 0 0 19:45 Grays Athletic
Waltham Forest 0 0 19:45 Ashford Town (Middx)
Walton & Hersham 0 0 19:45 Leatherhead
Wimborne Town 0 0 19:45 Bristol Manor Farm
Witham Town 0 0 19:45 Brentwood Town
Workington 0 0 19:45 Runcorn Linnets
Wroxham 0 0 19:45 East Grinstead Town
Chinese Super League
Changchun Yatai P P 10:30 Shenzen
Postponed : Other
Guangzhou R&F 1 0 12:30 Guangzhou Evergrande FT
Shanghai SIPG P P 12:30 Chengdu Rongcheng
Postponed : Other
Wuhan Zall P P 13:00 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright
Postponed : Other
National League South
Bath City 2 1 19:45 Weymouth FT
Dover 1 3 19:45 Dartford FT
Dulwich Hamlet 1 3 19:45 Hemel Hempstead FT
Eastbourne Borough 0 1 19:45 Welling United FT
Ebbsfleet United 4 0 19:45 Braintree Town FT
Hampton & Richmond 1 0 19:45 Chippenham Town FT
Slough 1 0 19:45 Taunton FT
St Albans P P 19:45 Concord Rangers
Tonbridge Angels 2 1 19:45 Farnborough FT
Worthing 3 2 19:45 Cheshunt FT
Southern Premier League South
Chesham 0 0 19:45 Beaconsfield
Hanwell Town 0 0 19:45 Metropolitan Police
Salisbury FC 0 0 19:45 Merthyr Town
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 0 19:45 Nantwich Town
FC United of Manchester 0 0 19:45 Matlock Town
Guiseley 0 0 19:45 Marske Utd
Lancaster City 0 0 19:45 South Shields
Marine 0 0 19:45 Radcliffe
Morpeth Town 0 0 19:45 Ashton Utd
Stafford Rangers 0 0 19:45 Warrington Town
Stalybridge 0 0 19:45 Bamber Bridge
Whitby Town 0 0 19:45 Gainsborough Trinity
National League North
Blyth Spartans 0 0 19:45 Farsley
Boston United 0 0 19:45 Buxton
Brackley Town 0 0 19:45 Hereford FC
Chester FC 0 0 19:45 Southport
Gloucester 0 0 19:45 AFC Telford United
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 19:45 AFC Fylde
Kings Lynn Town 0 0 19:45 Alfreton Town
Leamington 0 0 19:45 Kettering Town
Peterborough Sports 0 0 19:45 Banbury
Scarborough Athletic 0 0 19:45 Chorley
Spennymoor Town 0 0 19:45 Curzon Ashton
Isthmian League
Billericay Town 0 0 19:45 Bishops Stortford
Bognor Regis Town 0 0 19:45 Carshalton Athletic
Bowers & Pitsea 0 0 19:45 Wingate & Finchley
Brightlingsea Regent 0 0 19:45 Enfield Town
Canvey Island 0 0 19:45 Haringey Borough
Folkestone Invicta 0 0 19:45 Cray Wanderers
Hastings United 0 0 19:45 Kingstonian
Hornchurch 0 0 19:45 Corinthian Casuals
Horsham 0 0 19:45 Lewes
Margate 0 0 19:45 Herne Bay

