Bath City
2
1
19:45
Weymouth
FT
Dover
1
3
19:45
Dartford
FT
Dulwich Hamlet
1
3
19:45
Hemel Hempstead
FT
Eastbourne Borough
0
1
19:45
Welling United
FT
Ebbsfleet United
4
0
19:45
Braintree Town
FT
Hampton & Richmond
1
0
19:45
Chippenham Town
FT
Slough
1
0
19:45
Taunton
FT
St Albans
P
P
19:45
Concord Rangers
Tonbridge Angels
2
1
19:45
Farnborough
FT
Worthing
3
2
19:45
Cheshunt
FT
Chesham
0
0
19:45
Beaconsfield
Hanwell Town
0
0
19:45
Metropolitan Police
Salisbury FC
0
0
19:45
Merthyr Town
Atherton Collieries
0
0
19:45
Nantwich Town
FC United of Manchester
0
0
19:45
Matlock Town
Guiseley
0
0
19:45
Marske Utd
Lancaster City
0
0
19:45
South Shields
Marine
0
0
19:45
Radcliffe
Morpeth Town
0
0
19:45
Ashton Utd
Stafford Rangers
0
0
19:45
Warrington Town
Stalybridge
0
0
19:45
Bamber Bridge
Whitby Town
0
0
19:45
Gainsborough Trinity
Blyth Spartans
0
0
19:45
Farsley
Boston United
0
0
19:45
Buxton
Brackley Town
0
0
19:45
Hereford FC
Chester FC
0
0
19:45
Southport
Gloucester
0
0
19:45
AFC Telford United
Kidderminster Harriers
0
0
19:45
AFC Fylde
Kings Lynn Town
0
0
19:45
Alfreton Town
Leamington
0
0
19:45
Kettering Town
Peterborough Sports
0
0
19:45
Banbury
Scarborough Athletic
0
0
19:45
Chorley
Spennymoor Town
0
0
19:45
Curzon Ashton
Billericay Town
0
0
19:45
Bishops Stortford
Bognor Regis Town
0
0
19:45
Carshalton Athletic
Bowers & Pitsea
0
0
19:45
Wingate & Finchley
Brightlingsea Regent
0
0
19:45
Enfield Town
Canvey Island
0
0
19:45
Haringey Borough
Folkestone Invicta
0
0
19:45
Cray Wanderers
Hastings United
0
0
19:45
Kingstonian
Hornchurch
0
0
19:45
Corinthian Casuals
Margate
0
0
19:45
Herne Bay