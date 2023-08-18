Canvey Island
0
0
15:00
Cheshunt
Dulwich Hamlet
0
0
15:00
Folkestone Invicta
Enfield Town
0
0
15:00
Hastings United
Haringey Borough
0
0
15:00
Kingstonian
Hornchurch
0
0
15:00
Potters Bar Town
Wingate & Finchley
0
0
15:00
Margate
Atherton Collieries
0
0
15:00
Marine
Basford United
0
0
15:00
Workington
Basford United
P
P
15:00
Radcliffe
FC United of Manchester
0
0
15:00
Guiseley
Gainsborough Trinity
0
0
15:00
Bradford P A
Marske Utd
P
P
15:00
Lancaster City
Whitby Town
0
0
15:00
Bamber Bridge
AFC Totton
P
P
15:00
Dorchester
Chesham
0
0
15:00
Gosport Borough
Hanwell Town
0
0
15:00
Salisbury FC
Harrow Borough
0
0
15:00
Merthyr Town
Plymouth Parkway
0
0
15:00
Didcot Town
Plymouth Parkway
P
P
15:00
Beaconsfield
Poole Town
0
0
15:00
Walton & Hersham
Sholing
0
0
15:00
Tiverton Town
Winchester City
0
0
15:00
Swindon Supermarine