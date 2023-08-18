Football Fixtures

Date Competitions

November 2023

Saturday 18th November

European Championship Qualifying
Armenia 0 0 14:00 Wales
Belarus 0 0 17:00 Andorra
Latvia 0 0 17:00 Croatia
France 0 0 19:45 Gibraltar
Israel 0 0 19:45 Romania
Netherlands 0 0 19:45 Republic of Ireland
Switzerland 0 0 19:45 Kosovo
Women's Super League
Chelsea Women 2 1 13:30 Liverpool Women
Sky Bet League One
Barnsley P P 15:00 Carlisle United
Postponed : International call-ups
Blackpool 0 0 15:00 Shrewsbury Town
Home 4/9 16/5 Away 11/2
Bristol Rovers P P 15:00 Fleetwood Town
Postponed : International call-ups
Burton Albion P P 15:00 Cheltenham Town
Postponed : International call-ups
Cambridge United P P 15:00 Bolton Wanderers
Postponed : International call-ups
Exeter City P P 15:00 Peterborough United
Postponed : International call-ups
Oxford United P P 15:00 Portsmouth
Postponed : International call-ups
Port Vale P P 15:00 Leyton Orient
Postponed : International call-ups
Reading P P 15:00 Derby County
Postponed : International call-ups
Stevenage 0 0 15:00 Lincoln City
Home 8/13 11/4 Away 17/4
Sky Bet League Two
Milton Keynes Dons P P 12:30 AFC Wimbledon
Postponed : International call-ups
Notts County 4 2 12:30 Bradford City
Accrington Stanley 0 0 15:00 Wrexham
Home 11/5 11/4 Away 1/1
Barrow 0 0 15:00 Crawley Town
Home 5/6 13/5 Away 29/10
Doncaster Rovers P P 15:00 Walsall
Postponed : International call-ups
Forest Green Rovers 0 0 15:00 Grimsby Town
Home 6/4 5/2 Away 6/4
Gillingham 0 0 15:00 Salford City
Home 19/20 5/2 Away 5/2
Harrogate Town 0 0 15:00 Swindon Town
Home 13/5 11/4 Away 17/20
Mansfield Town 0 0 15:00 Newport County AFC
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 13/2
Morecambe P P 15:00 Crewe Alexandra
Postponed : International call-ups
Stockport County 0 0 15:00 Colchester United
Home 1/3 4/1 Away 13/2
Sutton United 0 0 15:00 Tranmere Rovers
Home 23/20 12/5 Away 21/10
Scottish Women's Premier League
Hibernian Women 0 0 14:00 Hearts Women
Scottish Championship
Dunfermline Athletic 0 0 15:00 Inverness CT
Home 11/8 21/10 Away 9/5
EFL Trophy
Wycombe Wanderers 0 0 12:30 AFC Wimbledon
Scottish League 1
Cove Rangers 0 0 15:00 Stirling Albion
Edinburgh City 0 0 15:00 Alloa Athletic
Queen Of The South 0 0 15:00 Kelty Hearts
Scottish League 2
Bonnyrigg Rose 0 0 15:00 Forfar Athletic
Clyde 0 0 15:00 East Fife
Dumbarton 0 0 15:00 Elgin City
Spartans 0 0 15:00 Peterhead
Stranraer 0 0 15:00 Stenhousemuir
National League
Barnet 0 0 15:00 Gateshead
Bromley 0 0 15:00 AFC Fylde
Dorking Wanderers 0 0 15:00 Boreham Wood
Eastleigh 0 0 15:00 Altrincham
Ebbsfleet United 0 0 15:00 Oxford City
FC Halifax 0 0 15:00 Wealdstone
Kidderminster Harriers 0 0 15:00 Dagenham & Redbridge
Rochdale 0 0 15:00 Aldershot Town
Solihull Moors 0 0 15:00 Maidenhead United
Southend United 0 0 15:00 Chesterfield
Woking 0 0 15:00 Oldham Athletic
York City 0 0 15:00 Hartlepool United
Scottish Challenge Cup
The New Saints FC 0 0 14:30 Arbroath
Morton 0 0 15:00 Airdrieonians
International Match
United States of America 0 0 16:00 Iraq
Germany 0 0 19:45 Turkey
Home 4/11 17/4 Away 11/2
European Under-21 Championship Qualifying
Serbia U21 0 0 16:00 England U21
The FA Trophy
AFC Totton 0 0 15:00 Havant and Waterlooville
Aveley 0 0 15:00 St Ives Town
Banbury 0 0 15:00 Nuneaton
Bath City 0 0 15:00 Beaconsfield
Billericay Town 0 0 15:00 Tamworth
Bishops Stortford 0 0 15:00 St Albans
Bracknell Town 0 0 15:00 Horsham
Buxton 0 0 15:00 City of Liverpool
Chippenham Town 0 0 15:00 Basingstoke Town
Chorley 0 0 15:00 Scarborough Athletic
Coalville Town 0 0 15:00 Boston United
Cray Valley Paper Mills 0 0 15:00 Hampton & Richmond
Curzon Ashton 0 0 15:00 Matlock Town
Dartford 0 0 15:00 Maidstone Utd
Dover 0 0 15:00 Weymouth
Farsley 0 0 15:00 Radcliffe
Frome Town 0 0 15:00 Worthing
Gloucester 0 0 15:00 Braintree Town
Hemel Hempstead 0 0 15:00 Walsall Wood
Hendon 0 0 15:00 Eastbourne Borough
Hereford FC 0 0 15:00 Redbridge
Hungerford Town 0 0 15:00 Truro City
Hythe Town 0 0 15:00 Tonbridge Angels
Leiston 0 0 15:00 Peterborough Sports
Nantwich Town 0 0 15:00 Chester FC
Redditch United 0 0 15:00 Rushall Olympic
Scunthorpe United 0 0 15:00 Darlington
Slough 0 0 15:00 Farnborough
Southport 0 0 15:00 South Shields
Spennymoor Town 0 0 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Stafford Rangers 0 0 15:00 Brackley Town
Stourbridge 0 0 15:00 Kings Lynn Town
Torquay United 0 0 15:00 Yeovil Town
Warrington Town 0 0 15:00 Blyth Spartans
Welling United 0 0 15:00 Taunton
Weston-s-Mare 0 0 15:00 Cray Wanderers
Whitehawk 0 0 15:00 Lewes
Northern Irish Premiership
Crusaders P P 15:00 Linfield
Dungannon Swifts 0 0 15:00 Newry City
Glenavon 0 0 15:00 Loughgall
Glentoran 0 0 15:00 Ballymena United
Women's Spanish Primera Division
Granadilla Tenerife Femenino 0 0 11:00 Levante Femenino
Real Sociedad Femenino 0 0 15:00 Sevilla Femenino
Eibar Femenino 0 0 17:30 Sporting de Huelva Femenino
Valencia Femenino 0 0 19:30 Athletic Club Femenino
Women's French Division 1
Le Havre Féminines 0 0 13:30 Guingamp Féminines
Lille Féminines 0 0 13:30 Saint-Etienne Féminines
Montpellier Féminines 0 0 13:30 Reims Féminines
Italian Serie A Women
Firenze Femminile 0 0 14:00 FC Como Femminile
Milan Femminile 0 0 17:00 Sampdoria Femminile
Southern Premier League Central
AFC Telford United 0 0 15:00 Hitchin Town
Kettering Town P P 15:00 Nuneaton
Leiston P P 15:00 Long Eaton Utd
Long Eaton Utd 0 0 15:00 Stamford
Needham Market P P 15:00 Redditch United
Stamford P P 15:00 Mickleover Sports
Polish Ekstraklasa
Widzew Lodz 0 0 16:30 Ruch Chorzow
German Bundesliga Women
Nürnberg Ladies 0 2 11:00 Eintracht Frankfurt Ladies FT
VfL Wolfsburg Women 2 0 13:00 MSV Duisburg Ladies
Isthmian League
Canvey Island 0 0 15:00 Cheshunt
Dulwich Hamlet 0 0 15:00 Folkestone Invicta
Enfield Town 0 0 15:00 Hastings United
Haringey Borough 0 0 15:00 Kingstonian
Hornchurch 0 0 15:00 Potters Bar Town
Wingate & Finchley 0 0 15:00 Margate
Northern Premier League
Atherton Collieries 0 0 15:00 Marine
Basford United 0 0 15:00 Workington
Basford United P P 15:00 Radcliffe
FC United of Manchester 0 0 15:00 Guiseley
Gainsborough Trinity 0 0 15:00 Bradford P A
Marske Utd P P 15:00 Lancaster City
Whitby Town 0 0 15:00 Bamber Bridge
Southern Premier League South
AFC Totton P P 15:00 Dorchester
Chesham 0 0 15:00 Gosport Borough
Hanwell Town 0 0 15:00 Salisbury FC
Harrow Borough 0 0 15:00 Merthyr Town
Plymouth Parkway 0 0 15:00 Didcot Town
Plymouth Parkway P P 15:00 Beaconsfield
Poole Town 0 0 15:00 Walton & Hersham
Sholing 0 0 15:00 Tiverton Town
Winchester City 0 0 15:00 Swindon Supermarine

